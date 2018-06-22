Menu
Crime

Why teen stabbed boy at major shopping centre

by Lea Emery
15th Sep 2020 6:55 AM
A CONFRONTATION at a major Gold Coast shopping centre led to a teenager stabbing a 13-year-old stranger in the hand.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, had stolen a knife from Target moments before the attack.

He instigated the fight after he and his friend ran into the 13-year-old's group at the Robina Town Centre in January.

The 14-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to grievous bodily harm.

Judge Catherine Muir ordered the boy undergo anger management counselling and attend the Jack Beasley Foundation walk at the end of the year.

"Things really could have gotten out of hand," Judge Muir said.

"Things could have gotten out of control and you could have been dealt with for a far more serious offence."

Mr Beasley's family established the foundation after he was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of teens on a Surfers Paradise street in December last year. The teens are still before the courts.

Prosecutor Denise Darwen told the court the two groups of teens ran into each other at the Robina Town Centre and insults were exchanged.

Later, the groups ran into each other again and the 14-year-old challenged the 13-year-old to a fight.

As they went outside, the 14-year-old went into Target and stole a knife.

During the fight, he produced the knife and the younger boy ran.

The boy chased the victim down and stabbed at him. The boy's hand was cut when he tried to deflect the knife.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said the boy was remorseful for his actions.

He said he never meant to hurt the boy, just scare him.

She said the boy's parents where both suffering from excessive drinking and the boy had been excluded from school.

The boy has plans to return to education for term four.

