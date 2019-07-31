Menu
VALUED EXPERIENCE: Ipswich Flyers netballer Tara Bramwell.
Netball

Why Tara ticks all the quality player boxes

David Lems
by
31st Jul 2019 2:05 PM
PREPARING for a bye in Thursday night's latest Queensland Premier League round, Flyers coach Nicole Grant reserved special praise for Tara Bramwell.

"Tara is a very consistent player, which is so important in any team,'' said Grant, who is a former Brisbane West Lions representative.

"Tara rarely makes unforced errors and settles the team when required.

"Tara is smart with her feeding and her movements down court. Tara has incredibly long arms that are very valuable in defence.

"Tara is also very fit so she can last a whole game and play at the same level for four quarters.''

Grant said Bramwell's experience was vital as the second-placed Ipswich team looks ahead.

"It's the consistent player that is able to put in a solid performance for an entire game that makes the difference, especially when it comes to the pressure of finals,'' Grant said.

As a coach, Grant has to analyse the situation differently. "I played one season with the Flyers and Tara was in the team that year,'' Grant said.

"Coaching is very different. Being a coach you aren't just looking at who has played a good game.

"You look at training, combinations, health, fitness and commitment. Tara ticks all the boxes.''

ipswich flyers ipswich netball association netball queensland nicole grant queensland premier league tara bramwell
