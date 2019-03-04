Menu
Council News

Why survey is a 'good opportunity' to shape the future

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Mar 2019 12:41 AM
A LACK of councillors across the city has not fazed most people at Redbank Plains Community Centre, its manager says.

As the shape of the city's boundaries and subsequent representation is put to the community, centre manager Rose Dash said people were working through the lack of councillors.

Ms Dash encouraged locals to complete the council's one-month boundary survey.

"I would see this as a good opportunity for the people of Ipswich to have a say on the governance and the future of what the city will look like," she said.

"I encourage people to be involved in that process and rebuild that trust in the government."

Ms Dash said there had been a mixed response to the lack of councillors since August.

"It hasn't been the focal point of the community centre," she said.

"There have been people asking about the interim processes and pathways in lieu of councillors."

A boundary information session will be held on March 25, with three guest speakers from local government areas to present three models and answer questions.

The session will start at 6pm at North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

For more or to request a hard copy of the survey visit the www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/shapeyourcouncil or call 3810 6666.

greg chemello ipswich city council ipswich council north ipswich reserve
Ipswich Queensland Times

