Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

A PRIMARY school student has written her own book for book week, because she didn’t want to dress up as any other character.

Alisha, from Kentville State School, hand wrote Forest Adventures, a tale about a tiger raptor called Crescent.

She says the story is about Crescent the dinosaur getting list while chasing a butterfly in the forest, making friends along the way and eventually finding her own way back home.

“It was originally going to be a book for a different dinosaur character,” Alisha said.

The book took Alisha a month to write, and she designed the front and back covers.

“I wrote it for book week. I didn’t want to dress up as any other book character,” she said.

Kentville State School students dressed up as their favourite book characters today to celebrate the end of book week.

Jackson, who came as Where’s Wally, was originally going to come as a different character, but didn’t get time to make the costume.

“I like seeing everyone dressing up as different characters and guessing who they are, then guessing who’s getting the awards,” Jackson said.