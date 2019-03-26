Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Why state should conquer councils and take fluoride control

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BY NOT standardising the fluoridation of water across Queensland, the State Government has thrown councils a hospital pass.

The Bligh government mandated fluoride in Queensland's water supply in 2008 but Campbell Newman wound back that reform during his term in office, handing the responsibility back to councils.

Right across Queensland nervous councillors, fearing a backlash from a small number of tin foil hat residents in their communities, buckled and pulled fluoride from water.

Queensland now has the nation's worst dental health.

Countless experts including the Department of Health and Australian Medical Association have advocated the use of carefully-controlled fluoride in water to protect people's teeth.

When the state abrogated its responsibility six years ago, fluoride became a political issue, rather than a health one.

Local government is not responsible for elective surgery or chronic disease, so why should councils have a say on dental health?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander and the Local Government Association of Queensland have thrown support behind fluoridation.

It's time for the state to take back control.

More Stories

annastacia palaszcuk campbell newman fluoride fluoride debate health health advice
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Our pollies put printing, cars and flights on taxpayers' tab

    premium_icon Our pollies put printing, cars and flights on taxpayers' tab

    Council News Here's how much Ipswich's politicians cost us each day in the final quarter of 2018.

    Models discussed: 'Party politics, gangs and representation'

    premium_icon Models discussed: 'Party politics, gangs and representation'

    Council News Future council operations has become clearer after info session.

    Better deals coming to Ipswich

    premium_icon Better deals coming to Ipswich

    Money The current average price is 148c/L.

    Stalker's 'descent into confusion' left ex fearful

    premium_icon Stalker's 'descent into confusion' left ex fearful

    Crime Death triggers 'unusual and bizarre' behaviour