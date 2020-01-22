Menu
Why star chucked Netflix script in bin

by Jill Robinson
22nd Jan 2020 9:09 AM

GILLIAN Anderson has admitted she originally chucked the script for Netflix's Sex Education in the bin.

The 51-year-old actress plays sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn in the show, which has just dropped its second season on the streaming service, The Sun reports.

However, Anderson admitted she almost didn't take on the role after ditching script the first time she read it.

Appearing on The One Show, Anderson explained: "I'm not really sure whether I thought ahead. When I first read it, I had not really responded to it. I'd kind of put it in the bin, and my partner suggested I take it out of the bin and look at it a bit more seriously.

"And actually when I did I found it incredibly hilarious, and kind of got what it was that they were after."

Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education.
Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education.

The actress has never looked back and believes that amid the humour, talking about sex more openly is important.

She added: "To me that's one of the most important elements of the series, that it has so much heart and that it deals with very, very challenging issues that teenagers and families go through.

"So much of it is about communication. My character is awkward with the way she communicates or tries to communicate - she's completely over the top and inappropriate, even though she's a sex therapist.

"Her son is actually quite good at it and his modus operandi is to teach compassion, and forgiveness and communication and understanding - all things that are really wonderful to have in one's life, but can be quite hard to practice."

Anderson will soon be seen in a totally different role - as former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher - in series four of The Crown.

The actress - who is dating The Crown's creator Peter Morgan - was asked about the latest Royal drama around Megxit and whether she was looking forward to seeing that in later seasons.

"No, because it won't actually go that far," Anderson said. "The Crown is going to be finished. And a long time before today."

Sex Education series one and two is available on Netflix now.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

comedy entertainment netflix sex education

