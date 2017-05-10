Why Springfield parents are rejoicing

SPRINGFIELD parents can now rejoice with the opening of Mini Minders at Orion Springfield Central.

The hugely popular Mini Minders is a new permanent service for the Centre, offering one-hour child- minding for children aged 2-8 years old.

Orion Springfield Central Marketing Manager, Yasmin Chrzescijanski said the service would be run by qualified childcare workers and would align with the values of the centre and its focus on supporting families and their shopping experience.

"Mini Minders is a service that was offered previously that was extremely popular and fits in with our strong focus on families and making life easier for parents,” Ms Chrzescijanski said.

"The service will cost $5 per child for one hour and there will be special offers for Mum & Co members who will receive a free visit for families of up to three children when it first opens.”

Mini Minders will be run by Westside Community Care whose qualified childcare educators will entertain the kids while parents shop to their heart's content.

"At the the beginning we will have two staff members on, so it will be like the childcare ratio of one adult per seven children, but the roster and number of staff will depend on demand and according to peak times,” Ms Chrzescijanski said.

"The care will be one hour per child, however should parents need longer and come back and there is space available, they can just book their child back in for another hour.”

For a limited time, Orion Springfield Central is offering one hour of free child-minding for up to three children with the presentation of the VIP email to Customer Service.