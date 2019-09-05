Why Spirits are high in this Goodna football team

Western Spirit head coach David Coles is hoping his team kickstarts a winning weekend of finals for the Goodna-bsaed club.

LIKE many coaches at this time of the year, Western Spirit mentor David Coles has some anxiety preparing for the most exciting stage of the season.

Like players with everything on the line, he is feeling "a little bit nervous''.

However, Coles is buoyed by taking a team peaking at the right time into Friday night's Capital League 1 semi-final against AC Carina in Brisbane.

"It took us half a season to adjust,'' Coles said, explaining what has pleased him most after Spirit's late charge to secure a top four spot.

"It's the way the lads have come back together from injuries and suspensions.

"Everyone has been in my ear (wanting to play).''

The first-year full-time Spirit coach was also encouraged knowing his team had shown late in the season it could find a way to win when the pressure was on.

Spirit's top side were struggling mid-year having lost so many regulars.

Coles had to call on a squad of 30 players to get through.

He appreciated the help of the Reserve Grade side.

"As much as their results didn't always go their way, they have backed us,'' Coles said.

"The second half of the season has been really good.''

Western Spirit's premier side has received a timely boost with the club's City League 3 and City League 7 teams qualifying for grand finals this weekend.

The CL3 Silver competition team plays the Ipswich City Bulls in Sunday night's season decider at Kippen Park. Spirit finished the regular season in second with the Bulls fourth.

Spirit's CL7 side is also in the grand final, tackling Souths United at Wakerley Park on Saturday night.

Spirit's CL7 Silver combination finished the regular season on top of the table with 17 wins and only one loss.

In Friday night's game, Spirit have to beat AC Carina at their home base to keep their finals' quest alive.

Coles said Carina were "quite aggressive and like to get in the referee's ear'' meaning his team would need to be mindful of the lift in physical intensity.

However, he said his players would back themselves and answer any niggle they faced in the final.

"We've learnt to get stuck in,'' he said.

"In our pre-season, we played a lot of football against teams higher than us and then beat them because they let us play (rather than niggling tactics).''

Western Spirit footballer Francis Patricio

Spirit have only played two Friday night games this season, beating the Ipswich City Bulls and losing to their latest opponents Carina in the other.

"All our games have been at night anyway,'' he said, unconcerned about the 7pm scheduling for the first week of finals football.

Coles' main player concern was over defender Shane Carr who was managing a calf and shin injury.

However, Coles expected Carr to play after passing a fitness test this morning.

"I'm in the dilemma of who am I going to drop,'' Coles said.

Friday night's final is between the third and fourth-placed finishers.

Coles expects the encounter to be won in the midfield with the loser eliminated and the winner earning a shot against the winner of Sunday's semi-final between St George and North Star.

Chasing a first-week finals' victory after a positive season, Coles has already indicated he wants to keep working with a promising side.

"I've loved it,'' said Coles, who is Queensland service manager for Electro-Mechanical Services.

"I've put my name down for next year.''

Game day

Capital League 1: Semi-final 1 - Friday (7pm): Western Spirit v AC Carina at Brisbane Abruzzo Club.

Western Spirit squad for the final: Jack Fuller (goalkeeper), Andrew Jarrett, Monty Banks, Shane Carr, Andrew Muir, Morlee Konnah, Corey Dunne, Zak Ahmed, Matt Mears, Francis Patricio, Dylan Goodman, Michael Wybranowski, Sami Munir, Harry Hunter, Duncan Keogh, Chris Morrell.

Semi-final 2: Sunday (5pm) - St George v North Star at St George's Park.