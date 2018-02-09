100km down to 60km: Why the go slow on the Ipswich Mwy?

DRIVERS making their way down the Ipswich Mwy in the mornings would have noticed the speed limit drop dramatically.

This week the flashing speed limit signs were dropped from 100kms to 60kms along some sections of the motorway.

Drivers have reported large sections of the motorway were reduced to 60km/h, significantly slowing traffic.

Transport and Main Roads confirmed congestion triggered the signs on the approach to Wacol Station Rd and the Centenary Mwy interchange just past Wacol.

The speed limit reduction was in place between 6am and 8.30am.

During peak hour, traffic is often backed up on the on ramp to join the Centenary Mwy.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the speed limit reduction protected drivers approaching the slow-moving traffic.

"Variable speed limit signs (VSLS) allow the speed limit on a motorway to be reduced when road conditions change during bad weather or as a result of a crash or congestion. The speed can also be reduced when there are roadworks in the area," the spokesperson said.

"Reducing the speed limit using VSLS helps keep traffic flowing and minimises stop-start driving.

"When slow-moving traffic is detected on the motorway the signs, in advance of this detection, reduce the speed limit to protect drivers approaching the slow moving traffic from behind.

"This speed limit reduction is then returned to normal once the slow-moving traffic issue has passed."