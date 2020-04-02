Why Somerset petrol station is charging bargain prices

Barb's Kitchen owner Barbara Frohloff with another form of fuel – great coffee.

CHEAP petrol is available in the Somerset, if you know where to look.

While most service stations along the Warrego Highway between Plainland and Haigslea are charging an average of 119.9c/L for unleaded petrol, one servo is going against the grain.

Already beating competitors’ prices by more than 15c/L, Barb’s Kitchen just lowered petrol prices again, offering unleaded petrol for 102c/L.

Barb’s Kitchen owner Barbera Frohloff said the price had just been dropped again this morning.

“(Petrol chains) are told how much they have to charge but, because I’m an independent, it’s up to me to decide what I charge for my fuel,” she said.

“As long as I can make a profit and pay my bills is how I determine my price.”

Barb’s Kitchen is offering the lowest price on the Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Toowoomba, and is beating every price in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

The low prices at Barb’s Kitchen have also been enticing people to the kitchen, where hungry customers are offered hot meals, sandwiches, milkshakes, soft drinks and coffee.

Barb said at her Fernvale cafe, nearly 80 per cent of her customer-base came from dine-in traffic.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and government safety measures put in place, business has been slow.

“Everyone’s told to stay home unless they have to go out for work and necessities,” she said.

“So it’s been affected there, too – a lot of businesses are suffering.”