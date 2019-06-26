Why should horse riders have more rights than emus?

Fluffy the Emu regularly follows runners and hikers in the park

OPINION:

I AM disappointed to learn an emu, famous for its antics at the weekly Nambour Parkrun, is at risk of being kicked out of its home.

The Wildlife Hospital believes horse riders have complained that Fluffy and Miffy have frightened horses as they trotted through the Parklands reserve, located between Nambour and Yandina.

If true it begs the question, what gives the domestic horses more rights in a reserve than a wild, native animal?

They have the world at their hooves, surely there are other beautiful trails to ride a horse if the harmless birds are truly too frightening.

We hear enough about development on the Sunshine Coast displacing our local wildlife.

Yet here is an area of bushland intended to protect flora and fauna, and a pair of emus are at risk of being moved on.

Where do these riders suggest they go? I couldn't think of a more appropriate place for them to be.

Sure, if they were roaming a residential street and putting themselves and others in harm's way, I would understand.

But this is just outrageous.

Fluffy became somewhat of a global sensation after Parkrun shared a video of the giant bird joining runners on the 5km Saturday run.

I hear she also joins the back-runner over the finish line. I have been that person, my knee blown out, gasping for breath after an unexpectedly rough run through the rough, hilly terrain.

I would have felt a lot better crossing the line with an animal that can clock 50km/h.

Let's preserve these unique Parkrun participants, and their right to roam free through the reserve.