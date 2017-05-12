Why saying thank you can go a long way

WINDING down National Volunteers Week, volunteers from around the region gathered for an afternoon tea in their honour.

The Volunteer Recognition Afternoon Tea held at Springfield Lakes' La Mocha cafe hosted approximately 50 volunteers from various volunteer groups and highlighted the valuable work carried out by volunteers every day.

Volunteering Services Australia Referral Officer, Bernadette Spittal, at the Volunteer Recognition Afternoon Tea. Myjanne Jensen

Volunteering Services Australia Springfield's Tanaya Roy said the event was put together in celebration of all the hard work volunteers provide each year.

"This kind of an event is an opportunity for us to stop and really rejoice in the time that the volunteers give to the community because that's what makes us run,” Ms Roy said.

"We support the community with volunteers and put the volunteers into different roles and we have lots of hard-working people who give their full-time to volunteering and without that we wouldn't be able to supply the resources that we do.

"In Springfield the biggest need is probably the service assistance area, like at the YMCA and various roles that need support there, but we also support people with disabilities and new migrant groups which is also a big area at the moment.”

Goodna State School Parent Group volunteer, Renee Ashley said her role involved donating her time every day and it was the children's smiles that motivated her to do what she does.

Goodna State School Parent Group with Oxley MP, Milton Dick at the Volunteer Thank You Afternoon Tea Myjanne Jensen

"We volunteer every day, so we either do stuff at home or we bring stuff in which go towards events and fundraising,” Ms Ashley said.

"The kids love what we do and rather than me just being their for my own child, I'm there for every kid.

"You'll see them before school and after school and they always say hi and are always so happy to see you.”

Goodna Rotary Club Past District Governor, Pat Galligan was also present and said he liked to get out into the community and get to know what other people were doing, as well as talk about the projects Rotarians were involved in.

"We're trying to make the world a better place and lately we support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which donates books to kindergartens and where every child from three-five get a book with their name on it,” Mr Galligan said.

"Another big thing we've been involved with over the years is the Global Polio Eradication Program which we've been a part of since the mid-80s.

Goodna Rotary Club Past District Governor, Pat Gilligan and President, Jim Middap,Volunteer Recognition Afternoon Tea event. Myjanne Jensen

"The program has helped to reduce Polio cases over the last thirty years to only about three dozen last year as opposed to half a million cases in 1985.”

Local Federal Member Milton Dick MP was responsible for organising the event and said it was important to recognise the invaluable role volunteers play in society.

"Today is an opportunity to thank our local volunteers for all their hard work” said Mr Dick.

"Volunteers are an incredibly important part of so many local groups and it's important that we thank them for their tireless service to our community.

Oxley MP Milton Dick, Jordan MP Charis Mullen, Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland, Volunteering Services Australia's Vicki Meyer and Tanaya Roy at the Volunteer Recognition Afternoon Tea event. Myjanne Jensen

"There are almost six million Australians who volunteer across the country and we have some of the best right here in Springfield.”

A University of Adelaide study found that volunteering in Australia is now worth more than the mining industry, with the true extent of its monetary value worth more than $200 billion a year.