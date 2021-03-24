Why royal commission into vet suicide is crucial

New Ipswich Railway RSL Sub Branch president John Dredge OAM (right) with former president Ray Watherston.

AFTER a particularly difficult year which cut off integral lines of support for military veterans, a royal commission into the alarming rate of current and former Australian Defence Force personnel taking their own lives is more important than ever.

That is the opinion of Ipswich Railway RSL Sub Branch president John Dredge OAM, who says the scourge of suicide is a black cloud which hangs over the head of all veterans.

A motion to establish the royal commission was passed by the House of Representatives late on Monday night.

It has been a long time coming but is a significant step forward as far as veterans are concerned.

The issue was pushed firmly back into the spotlight last year when nine Australian veterans took their lives in October and November.

Already in 2021, 13 veterans have taken their own life.

ADF personnel have a suicide rate nearly twice that of the wider Australian community and more veterans have died by suicide than in war in the past 20 years.



“The biggest challenge we’re facing is suicide amongst veterans,” Mr Dredge said.

“It hasn’t really impacted to a certain extent on our sub branch, although sub branch members have relatives who have taken their lives.

“The RSL welcomes the idea of a royal commission.

“Hopefully it will get down to the nitty gritty. I know it won’t be a cure-all for it but hopefully out of that programs will come and professionals and other people can recognise the symptoms.

“It’s very daunting. When you get a veteran pass away at such a young age it leaves behind a widow and young children. Some younger children hardly know him because of his deployment.”

Mr Dredge has taken over the reins of the sub branch, which has about 225 members, from long-serving former president Ray Watherston.

The 74-year-old was secretary for many years and has been involved with the organisation since 1996, serving on the state council and as secretary of the Moreton district.

He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2015.

Mr Dredge said COVID-19 had a big impact on the sub branch’s work but in true fashion they managed to find a way in difficult circumstances to support local veterans.

“We have programs where we like to deliver meals to our veterans who are at home and could not get out,” he said.

“Unfortunately because our meals came from (Club Services Ipswich) and they had to close down we delivered them another way.

“We also had a program by telephone for our members to see how they were faring and if they needed help we set someone out to check on their needs. That was the best way we could do it.

“What we missed as the camaraderie when we have our meetings.”

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Dredge said defence service mentors are set up at some local schools to support the children of veterans.

“They look after kids who, in some cases, have both parents are in the services,” he said.

“I know one particular family and the only time that family comes together was two weeks over Christmas.”



Mr Dredge said with younger serving members and veterans busy with work and young families it was difficult to lure them in to the sub branch in order to provide them with advice and guidance.

The average age of sub branch members is about 70-years-old.

“They’ll come to us later on,” he said.

“With young people today their life changes in a split second.”

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann said Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to “act now” to establish the royal commission.

“This is a black mark against us as a nation that we have allowed so many people who have served their country to needlessly die,” he said.



“We owe it to those that have gone, but it is essential for those who remain.

“It’s what veterans and families want, it’s what the experts want, and it’s what thousands of Australians want.

“Now we know it’s what the parliament wants too.

“Scott Morrison needs to do the right thing and give the grieving families of veterans the proper investigation they deserve.”

For the Ipswich Railway RSL Sub Branch, the focus is now on organising an Anzac Day service under COVID regulations at the Workshops Rail Museum.

“Hopefully this year will be better,” Mr Dredge said.



