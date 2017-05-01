26°
Why Richard Pandia is already a Jets legend

Joel Gould
| 1st May 2017 5:00 AM
DETERMINED: Jets' ball of muscle Richard Pandia is an unstoppable force in the Intrust Super Cup.
DETERMINED: Jets' ball of muscle Richard Pandia is an unstoppable force in the Intrust Super Cup. Rob Williams

AS Shane Walker watched tough as teak winger Richard Pandia train on game day last Sunday he told the QT that "you should know, Richard is one of my favourite players of all time.”

It was a big call that blew us away, but this story is all about what inspired the Jets co-coach's assessment of Pandia, who has just won selection for the PNG Kumuls for the first time and will line up against the Cook Islands this weekend.

Off the field Pandia is shy and quiet. On it his determination, strength and competitive spirit pulsates through his body with each tackle and each run. By rights, the 22-year-old should not have played for over a month after the round two clash against Townsville. But his resilience and bravery knows no bounds.

"He chased a player down - who he should never have got to - got to him and played at the ball and broke his finger with a compound dislocation,” Walker says.

"The bone came out of the skin and when our trainer Dean Arbuthnot got to him Richard had just finished pushing the bone back under the skin and said 'strap it up. I can play on'. We were thinking he would be out for six to eight weeks but he only missed a week.

"They didn't operate on him until Tuesday. He got out that night, came to training and wanted to train.”

Hours after Walker made his stunning comment last Sunday, with the Jets leading 32-30 against Souths-Logan, Pandia showed his worth can only be measured in gold bullion.

"When the game was on the line, with no care for self preservation, he launched himself at an attacker and knocked the ball loose,” Walker says.

"We got the ball back and within six tackles he ran 40m to score in the corner and smash through the fullback and put the ball down.

"He saved the game and won the game in the space of a few minutes.

"He says he is 80 kilos, but he throws himself at the defence every week and can offload whenever he wants despite having three or four blokes hanging off him.

"I don't know what it is but you cannot get him on the ground - because of the determination and fight in him.”

The tough as teak powerhouse's story is a rugby league inspiration. Pandia's parents got him into schooling at Abergowrie College near Ingham and Walker says he won a premiership with the Herbert River Crushers while still as student.

Former PNG international John Wilshere noted his talent and rang Walker to tell him that he needed to look at Pandia as a prospective Jet. Pandia met with Walker where the subject of his size, or lack of it, came up.

"Richard says I said to him that he was too small, but I was probably referring to his need to bulk up a bit because he was only 70 kilos then,” Walker grins.

"He's told me since that fired him up a little bit.”

When Pandia turned up at the Jets training he didn't stand out at first and didn't make the colts side.

Last year Walker drove Pandia to the clash with Redcliffe at Southpine Sports Complex at Brendale in Brisbane's north where he says "the pieces of the puzzle in the Richard Pandia story fell into place”.

"As we pulled up he said 'I know this ground. I played some practice matches here',” Walker recalls.

"I said 'why did you do that”. He said 'I wanted to get my fitness up'. I said 'but why here?'.”

Pandia said that he used to live there. It was then that Walker realised the sacrifices Pandia had been making to get to Jets training.

"It had been taking him over an hour to get to Brisbane on public transport and then another hour and a half to get to Jets training, but he'd never made a fuss,” Walker says.

"On top of that he was going to university at Griffith University so he was getting a bus and train to the city, then another bus to the uni. Uni would finish and he'd get a bus to Roma St and a train to Ipswich for training...and then repeat the process on the way home.

"There would have been plenty of reasons for him to think it was all too hard, but he persisted. He played a year of colts, came into reserve grade and fought hard to get his position after a knee injury.

"You could just sense this inner determination building in him. We noted how hard he competed at training and in games and then the opportunity came for him in our Cup side on the wing, a position he had never played before. Once he got his opportunity he was never out of the team.”

The 2015 Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Championship wins over Townsville and Newcastle revealed Pandia's big game credentials.

"In those two grand finals he did 61 hit-ups in two games and came up with vital plays,” Walker says.

In particular, he held up a Newcastle player who seemed certain to score in what was a feat of strength and willpower rarely, if ever, witnessed on a rugby league field.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich jets png kumuls richard pandia shane walker

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!