Why rental prices are going up across Ipswich

According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, the vacancy rate for Ipswich in June was 1.2 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent in March.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, the vacancy rate for Ipswich in June was 1.2 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent in March.

IPSWICH real estate agents have a "huge waiting list" looking for rental properties, with people moving to the city from Brisbane to put more pressure on an already tight local market due to COVID-19.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, the vacancy rate for Ipswich in June was 1.2 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent in March.

In Springfield, it dropped from 1.7 per cent in June to 2 per cent in March.

REIQ considers a vacancy rate under 2.4 per cent to be a 'tight' rental market.

Ray White North Ipswich business development manager Madison Galloway said the vacancy rate for her office was 0.7 per cent.

"That's the lowest I've seen it in the five years I've worked here," she said.

"The last time it was that low, going off the SQM Research statistics, was 2007 which is ironic because that's when the (global financial crisis) was.

"It's a very healthy market at the moment."

Ms Galloway said due to the high demand for houses, owners were able to raise the rent when putting their properties on the market.

"There's lots of tenants looking and we're finding there's going to now be upward pressure on the rents now that the vacancy rates are quite low," she said.

"We're able to try for that extra rent and we're getting it.

"We're usually encouraging owners to put the rent up five or ten dollars. If the market allows it we'll be putting it up more. We find we're putting it up to test the market but then we're getting that result."

Ms Galloway said she had noticed a rise in investment properties selling to owner-occupiers.

"That's something we've really noticed in the last month or so," she said.

"There's a lot of owner-occupier activity out here compared to investors and that's having an affect on the rental market."

Madison Galloway from Ray White North Ipswich

First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich business development manager Venita Daw said her office's vacancy rate was just under one per cent.

"We got to 0.5 per cent," she said.

"Anyone that's going into rental stress or mortgage stress in and around Brisbane, they're coming out here because we've got that proximity very close to Brisbane.

"We've got more affordable housing and you can get a better quality of home compared to what you would in inner city Brisbane.

"I've got a huge waiting list of people looking to find homes and not enough homes to go around at the moment. It's an extremely tight and competitive market."

Mrs Daw said there had been no issues with tenants paying their rent on time, even during tough economic times.

"That's probably been at the best it's ever been," she said.

"I suppose people in rental situations are really tightening and making sure they do pay their rent because if they don't it's going to affect the next property they go."

Mrs Daw said her firm was able to secure higher rents for clients when putting their properties on the market and investors had dropped off.

"We've been recommending they (renovate their homes)," she said.

"That's been giving them extra capital … and then they've got movement and a bit of equity into their property.

"So we're looking at those sort of strategies for owners because that's where we need to meet the market at the moment.

"People have been holding and retaining their properties. If they've been going out of the area for job placements and things like that, rather than sell their properties they've actually been putting it onto the rental market."