Bug explosion: Why cockroaches are running wild across Qld

Cockroaches are running rampant across Sydney, a population explosion ignited by the most humid weather they’ve endured in years.

QUEENSLANDERS will have even more reason to hate cockroaches with weather conditions likely to spark a flurry of bugs in the coming weeks.

The home of the dirty cockroach - NSW - is currently being overrun by the creepy crawly and it's likely Queensland will be next.

Australian Museum expert David Bock said the warm weather and humidity in NSW had created the ideal breeding conditions for creepy crawlies of all kinds - especially cockroaches.

"There does seem to be a bug explosion right now," he said.

"Cockroaches and ants were particularly enjoying the warm, wet air," Mr Bock explained.

"They normally lay lots of eggs expecting most to die before adulthood but in these conditions a lot of them are growing up and mating to produce more."

Queensland pest controllers said they are typically busy at this time of year because of the state's usual warm, humid weather.

However, Amalgamated Pest Control branch manager Dallas Hall said Queensland could expect even more bugs around in the coming weeks.

"The heat and this rain around will really fire things up for February and March," he said.

"The main creepy crawlies we're asked out to are termites and cockroaches."

Rentokil sales member Vanessa Au said they had been extremely busy in the past couple of weeks.

"It's definitely picked up after the Christmas break," she said.

But the roach-plosion also means plenty of chow for other insects and so their populations are proliferating too.

"I have seen a lot of redback spiders and daddy long legs which shows there are a lot other bugs around for them to feed on," Mr Bock said.

HOW TO GET RID OF COCKROACHES

Top of the list of ways to rid your house of the crawling critters is to contact a pest control company. They can not only fix the immediate problem but also provide ongoing deterrents to keep the bugs from returning.

More cost-effective methods to reduce the likelihood of an invasion include simply keeping your house clean and tidy. Washing dirty dishes quickly will ensure there are no scraps for cockroaches to dine on.

Covering and hiding food will reduce the number of potential food sources, while fixing any minor water leaks will reduce sources of water and give them less reason to want to be in your house.