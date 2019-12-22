Why QAS recruit Jack hopes to enjoy more celebrations

Ipswich Logan Hornets and QAS debutant Jack Wood fires down one of his wrist spin deliveries in Saturday’s Queensland Premier Grade T20 match at Baxter Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Logan Hornets and QAS debutant Jack Wood fires down one of his wrist spin deliveries in Saturday’s Queensland Premier Grade T20 match at Baxter Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: As the Ipswich Logan Hornets reflected on their latest loss, allrounder Jack Wood had some positive thoughts to ponder.

Jack was preparing to celebrate the 21st birthday of his younger brother and Hornets teammate Harry while waiting to see what Queensland Academy of Sport opportunities arise for the siblings in the new year.

Left-arm wrist spinner and handy middle order batsman Jack made his QAS debut in Adelaide recently, joining Harry in the Second XI representative side.

“It was just an awesome experience, really good,’’ Jack said.

“It was good to play with Harry too and Mitch Swepson (Queensland and international leg break spin bowler) was awesome to play under. He was very helpful.’’

The fourth year electrical apprentice made state sides moving up the ranks before joining the Hornets.

He’s always been a spinner.

“It’s been a tough road but got keep going on that,’’ the Laidley-bred sportsman said, appreciating having so many good country friends in the Hornets side.

Jack is keen for more higher level cricket, should he retain his place for three T20 matches in January.

In the meantime, he has his close brother Harry’s special occasion on the Sunshine Coast to enjoy. Harry turns 21 on December 27.

In Saturday’s final Queensland Premier Grade match before the Christmas break, Jack hit one of the biggest sixes of the afternoon, towards more than 30 kangaroos grazing on the field adjacent to Baxter Oval.

Jack earlier effected a rapid-fire run-out and toiled hard with the ball without taking a wicket as the Hornets lost to the Sunshine Coast Scorchers.

Spin bowler Jack Wood celebrates a smart piece of run-out work with his Ipswich Logan Hornets teammates in their latest T20 match. Picture: Rob Williams.

It was the home side’s fourth consecutive defeat in the T20 competition.

“We probably didn’t really bowl our best in the power play,’’ Jack said.

The first over set the tone with two sixes off opening bowler Sam Doggett.

Jack and fast bowler Harry restricted the run onslaught briefly but it was too late to stop Scorchers setting 5/193.

Scorchers opener Alecz Day punished the Hornets bowlers, scoring 101 with seven fours and eight sixes.

Ipswich/Logan Hornets wicketkeeper David Lyons makes a valiant effort to save runs. Picture: Rob Williams

In the run chase, the Hornets lost Harry and captain Anthony Wilson cheaply before experienced campaigner Dan Wilson (55) and the stylish Lachlan Prince (35) mounted a rescue mission.

However, after they were dismissed along with Jack, the Hornets fell well short.

A 32 not out run cameo from David Lyons provided some late entertainment as the Hornets finished their 20 overs at 9/164.

Their T20 campaign resumes in the new year before refocusing on the two-day competition where the Hornets are faring a lot better.

“Hopefully we can win a few more two-dayers after Christmas and try and play some finals cricket,’’ Jack said, offering what format he likes best.

“It’s all good. T20s are exciting but wrist spinning you can have some bad days too.

“I like the two-day stuff.’’

Ipswich/Logan Hornets Second Grade batsman Josh Buffett top scored for his team on Saturday. Picture: Rob Williams

The Ipswich Logan Hornets second grade side also lost their Saturday morning T20 game to Sunshine Coast.

After the Hornets only set 3/141, Sunshine Coast reached the target with six wickets down in the final over.

Josh Buffett top scored for the Hornets with 51 not out.