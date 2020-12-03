Why public has little confidence in Labor right now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



Federal Labor has an image problem. Its personalities are lackluster and blatantly boring!



Opposition Leader, Anthony Albanese, typical union man, doesn't seem to have an exit-Covid plan of substance, nor policies any different from the present status quo.



Unlike USA, where the incoming President-Elect has publicly named his team, stating his plan for moving the nation forward into a new era of hope and constructive development and relationships.

He is preparing, instilling confidence in his term.

ou just don't take over the reins on election day. This takes clever planning long beforehand, with clear pathways ahead. Australians must trust they are in good hands.



Pie in the sky rhetoric just doesn't inspire the multitudes to change horses in the electoral stakes. They need substantial, sustainable policies expressed in layman terms.

E Rowe

Marcoola