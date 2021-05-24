Why proposed croc farm won’t host tourists

A PROPOSED development for a crocodile farm tourist park on the Cassowary Coast has been downscaled due to "onerous" requirements.

A town planning report submitted to the Cassowary Coast Regional Council on behalf of Bikucroc Pty Ltd proposed the crocodile farm also "operate as a tourism activity, providing for tourist visitation to the site involving the exhibition of other native and exotic fauna, including cassowary and African ostrich, iguana, pythons, turtles and goats (and) kangaroos."

Crocs would have been accommodated in cement enclosures and ponds and tourists would have been able access a viewing enclosure and visitor platforms.

"Based on the applicant's experience with crocodile farm enterprises, the applicant expects that 100 visitors per day will attend the site and will spend on average 1.5 hours

at the attraction," the report by WildPLAN Pty Ltd stated.

An artist's impression of the proposed crocodile farm near Mena Creek

However the current material change of use application before the council has removed the tourist park from the proposed croc farm.

"It is now purely a crocodile farm," said WildPLAN principal planner Dominic Hammersley.

"There was going to be some onerous requirements in terms of sealing the road that would have been untenable."

The current application includes an aquaculture operation and caretaker accommodation.

"The applicant seeks to establish a crocodile farm on the site, providing for the breeding,

keeping and sale of live crocodiles," the new application states.

No on-site processing of crocodile products have been proposed.

The application stressed that disruption to the area's natural environment would be minimised and that the operation would provide local employment.

"Development is not proposed within the waterway corridor, further, water from the farm will be managed on-site, to reduce run-off into the adjoining waterway," the application stated.

"The proposed development will contribute to the sense of community and local identity established within the local area with respect to primary production."

Public notification for the proposed farm is until June 4, 2021.

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as Why proposed croc farm won't host tourists