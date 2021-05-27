Why Pride eager to face top sides after massive boost

Western Pride goal scorer Kelton Scriggins breaks free in last weekend’s 2-1 FQPL1 loss to competition leaders Brisbane City at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

AFTER Western Pride pressured unbeaten Brisbane City like few other teams had, Brian Hastings gained a higher level of expectation.

The astute coach no longer fears any side in this year's Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

Having taken over Pride's top team in the off-season, Hastings has worked hard to build an accomplished combination rich in experience and youthful talent.

Pride had won its opening three games and recently secured their first victory over the Ipswich Knights in the local derby.

However, it was only losing 2-1 to the powerful Brisbane City unit last weekend that reassured Hastings what his team is capable of.

It took a 45th minute penalty to break the deadlock after Pride scored first through a classy goal by defender Kelton Scriggins.

Scriggins' goal was only the second one Brisbane City conceded from eight wins this season.

Brisbane City had so far overpowered regular premier league finalists like Mitchelton, South West Thunder and the Knights.

For Hastings, Pride's previous performance proved his team deserved to be in the leading group of challengers.

"I thought we did exceptionally well,'' Hastings said, reflecting on how Pride held their attacking opponents scoreless in the second half.

"It was a very, very pleasing result.

"I'm very confident now that we'll go through and do very, very well.

"I'm feeling very, very positive in everything we do now.

"I'm looking forward to playing them (Brisbane City) again and (second placed) Rochedale next week and looking forward to playing (third placed) Toowoomba.

"We definitely will have a crack at everybody.''

But before battling the top three sides again, Pride has to overcome Holland Park in Sunday afternoon's game at Whites Hill Reserve.

Pride have lost defender Ben Piper for an extended period after he damaged his ACL in the 2-1 local derby win over the Knights. However, Noah Humphreys has slotted in well at left back.

Hastings' son Mikhail also broke his ankle during the warm-up for the Brisbane City game.

But with no ligament damage, the skilful midfielder strapped up the injury and soldiered on in another powerhouse performance.

The utility player plans to keep playing when he can.

Newly-signed striker turned back-up goalkeeper Gianni Zanaboni continues to deliver some strong performances after making his debut against the Knights in the recent local derby.

"Gianni has been training as an outfield player as well,'' Hastings said. "He's looking pretty decent.''

Fifth-placed Pride has one of the best defensive records in the league, having only conceded 10 goals from seven matches.

However, Hastings knows his team needs to bolster its attacking record (11 goals) despite winning by narrow margins.

"We need to start scoring a few more goals,'' he said.

"We need to get a couple of goals before halftime. Every time we've scored before halftime, we've conceded before halftime.''

While restricting goals against Pride has been a positive, Hastings is focusing more on attack - especially having a stronger lead going into the second half.

"All our training sessions are based on scoring at the moment,'' he said.

After a disappointing 5-1 loss to Capalaba last weekend, the Western Pride women are looking to make amends against Mitchelton at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The latest round of regional matches opens on Friday night with Ripley Valley hosting Logan Metro in their latest Capital League 1 encounter at South Ripley.

Ripley Valley beat Slacks Creek 4-1 last weekend.

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich Knights v Southside Eagles at Eric Evans Reserve.

Sunday (5pm): Western Pride v Holland Park at Whites Hill Reserve.

NPLW: Sunday (4pm) - Western Pride v Mitchelton at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

BPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Spirit v Toowong at Dunmore Park.

CL1: Friday (8.30pm) - Ripley Valley v Logan Metro at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

Saturday (5pm): Ipswich City v Annerley at Sutton Park.

CL2: Sunday (4pm) - Springfield United v Willowburn at the Springfield Central Sports Complex.