Why popular jewellery store is closing after 20 years

Pascoe Jewellers in Riverlink Shopping Centre is shutting with its final trading day on Christmas Eve.

PASCOE Jewellers, which once boasted ten stores across Queensland, will shut its Ipswich shop by the end of the year as its owner takes a step back due to health issues.

Owner Geoff Pascoe has been in business in Ipswich for 20 years, starting out in Brassall before moving to Riverlink Shopping Centre 12 years ago.

The family-owned company, run by Geoff and wife Carolyn, once had 10 stores from Cairns to the Gold Coast but they have shut most of them down now.

Pascoe Jewellers owner Geoff Pascoe with Ipswich store manager Amanda McConnell.

“(Ipswich) is the eighth I’ve closed down so I’ve got two left,” Mr Pascoe said.

“The last two are at Forest Lake and Toowoomba.

“My health hasn’t been the best. I’ve had cancer operations this year and I just had to close all the stores.

“I’ve decided it’s a lot easier to just try and close all the stores down than try and sell them.

“At one stage we had 100 staff and now we’re down to about 30.”

Mr Pascoe is working through his options for the Forest Lake store and daughter Bianca will take over the Toowoomba shop.

The Ipswich store’s final trading day will be on Christmas Eve and it is offering 30 per cent off Pandora items and 50 to 70 per cent off all other stock until then.

“The business has been brilliant, I’m very happy with it,” Mr Pascoe said.

“I’ve had staff here virtually from when I reopened.

“Right from when we started at Brassall we’ve had a wonderful reaction.

“Our manager there we had for 15 years before she retired at 71. Our new manager (Amanda McConnell) has been here for about five years. She’s done a wonderful job too.

“We’re hoping to last until Christmas Eve, depending on stock levels.

“We’re extremely busy at the moment.”

Mr Pascoe, who lives in Toowoomba, said he was proud of his time in Ipswich and he had been inundated with customers coming in to offer their well-wishes upon hearing the news the store was closing.

“(Customers) are so sad. It’s because we’re a family business and we do have different stock,” he said.

“I’ve been a very nice reaction. Ipswich has been absolutely wonderful for me and my family.

“We love Ipswich and it’s disappointing but due to my health I just can’t continue.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for us all and we’re certainly going to miss our time here.

“It’s been a real pleasure looking after everybody.”

