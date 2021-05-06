Menu
A father who took a shocking photo of his baby boy and another of his 15-month-old daughter in a dangerous situation has had his gun licence revoked.
Crime

Why police revoked dad’s gun licence

by Angie Raphael
6th May 2021 7:12 PM

Police have revoked the gun licence of a man who was photographed pointing a rifle at his 15-month-old daughter.

Daniel John Prunster was last month fined $1500 in Geraldton Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to charges including inadequate storage of firearms, pointing a firearm at a person and possessing cannabis.

Another photograph showed an ammunition belt draped over his infant son.

The magistrate at the time decided not to revoke Prunster's gun licence but police have since stepped in.

"The matter was investigated by Firearms Licensing Services, and the decision was made to revoke the man's firearm licence," a police spokesperson said.

Daniel John Prunster took a photo of his baby draped in ammunition and another of himself pointing a gun at his young daughter.
"He has been advised in writing of this decision, and the firearms are currently held by police pending their disposal."

Prunster, 25, has indicated to The Geraldton Guardian that he will appeal the decision with the State Administrative Tribunal.

After his arrest, Prunster admitted on social media that he "needed a wake up call".

"I'm ready for a change in my life," he said.

