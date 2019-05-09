Why people need to keep their pools maintained in winter

People are urged to keep up routine maintenance of pools during the winter months.

POOL owners are urged to keep up with maintenance during the cooler months.

Poolwerx Gladstone and Tannum Sands owner Pat Henson said unmaintained pools could harbour germs.

"A neglected pool is a prime breeding ground for harmful bacteria that could lead to outbreaks of gastro, respiratory problems and infections of the skin, ears and eyes," Mr Henson said.

He said 49 per cent of pool owners surveyed admitted to not testing pH and chlorine levels in water.

In addition, 36 per cent admitted to not clearing skimmer baskets or scooping fallen leaves from the pool.

Mr Henson urged owners to keep up with pool maintenance and safety checks year round.

"A pool might look clean and clear but after a few months of little or no monitoring, odds are it's not," he said.

"You can find yourself shelling out for extra chemicals and replacement parts for neglected filter and pump systems or if the situation is dire, the cost to fix a pool that has turned green."

Mr Henson also asked pool owners to check fencing to minimise the risk of accidental drowning.

"Pool fences must be checked to ensure they're intact and you must have a self-closing and latching gate," he said.

"The area surrounding the pool fence should also be clear of any climbable objects that can allow access to the pool area."

According to the 2018 Royal Lifesaving Drowning Report there were 52 drownings recorded during May-July last year.