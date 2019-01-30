Why parts of Ipswich woke to a smoke haze this morning

EASTERLY winds have fanned smoke from a nearby bushfire, choking suburbs across the region.

Residents across parts of the city woke to a thick blanket and smell of smoke on Wednesday morning.

It was caused by the New Beith bushfire, which Queensland Fire and Emergency and Rural Fire service crews are working to contain.

The fire started on Sunday and continues to burn in the vicinity of Flagstone and Undullah.

The Rural Fire Service has the fire at a stay informed level, meaning residents in the area must keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Some suburbs were fortunate to have received desperately-needed rain overnight.

At Ripley residents reported waking to a wet garden; with about 1mm estimated to have fallen this morning.

With only one day remaining, this January is set to be one of the driest on record.

Just 5mm of rain has fallen in Ipswich compared to the January average of 121mm.