Why parents have a photographer in the delivery room

Q: How long have you been a birthing photographer for and how did you get involved in it?

A: I have been a photographer for eight years but been photographing births for just over five years. How I got into birth photography was that I was already doing newborns and maternity sessions and felt like I wanted to be able to tell the whole story including the birth.

So for a couple of clients I had booked in I offered to shoot their births for them so I could get to know if it was something I'd like to pursue and as they say the rest is history! I was hooked!

Q: Is birthing photography something that is relatively new for parents?

A: It is relatively new to Australia, in the last six years approximately, and is becoming much more popular these days as people see more and more of it. The more images and education the images provide online, the better and less taboo that birthing becomes to new mums and that fear of birth and the unknown.

Q: Why do parents choose to have a photographer in the suite with them?

A: Parents choose to have a birth photographer at this incredible day of their lives so they both can live in the moment. Without a birth photographer, the mums expect the partners to take photos, but in reality, they never do because as a mum you want them helping you through the whole labour and birth. You don't want your partner to be attached to their phone or camera and ignoring you through this exciting time.

As a birth photographer, we take the fly on the wall approach so we don't get in the way of the medical staff.

Q: What is your schedule like? If you have a expectant mother that goes into labour in the middle of the night, what do you do?

A: My schedule when I have births booked in is hectic. I am on call 24/7 from 37 weeks for my birth clients. My life literally revolves around this schedule and everything is tentatively booked into my diary in case I get the call to go to the hospital. If we go out as a family we usually take two cars along with all my gear, so in the event I'm called, I can just go without leaving the rest of the family stranded somewhere.

If I get a call in the middle of the night I just get up and go.

Q: Talk me through your process of shooting in the hospital. What kind of photos do you tend to capture?

A: My process of shooting in the hospital starts from around the active labour stage or when my clients get to the hospital. I capture the story as it unfolds.

I'm there to tell a story so I do that and 99% of my clients tell me to take photos of everything and that includes crowning shots and all.

There is ways to capture these shots that don't show much of mum's body parts too, so I can be as discreet as I can also.

I have been at births where it isn't always rosy and happy like we always wish for. These photos become the most treasured photos they have ever had taken in their life.

Birth photos can also help with healing through a traumatic birth where their birth plan didn't necessarily go as they wished for but still ended with a healthy baby. This way they have the proof of their happiness once they have their beautiful bundle in their arms.

Without these photos we tend to forget these moments but only remember the parts we wish we could forget.

Q: What hospitals are you allowed to photograph in?

A: We are allowed to photograph in all hospitals for natural births. C section births are a different story at each hospital - it all depends on who is on that day and the scenario, whether its emergency or a scheduled C section.

Q: You would capture moments which have been considered taboo in the past and not suitable for social media. Previously photographers weren't allowed to post some of the images they took. But now you can. Can you tell me more about that.

A: Yes, it has been a constant battle among birth photographers around the world where we would post photos that may contain nipple or crowning, or even just a really fresh newborn baby, ending up with us getting banned off Facebook or Instagram for lengths of time.

So in the United States they started a petition for around the world to allow these natural moments that happen in life to be allowed to be shared with the world instead of being made taboo. It took 12 months for the petition to reach over 25,000 signatures for Instagram to allow birth images to be posted without censorship banning us all the time. Due to Instagram being owned by Facebook, the new uncensored birth photos are also allowed to be posted on Facebook too!

It's very exciting for all of us as we can now share our passion of birth with everyone instead of hiding all the incredible images in the computer hard drives and never to be seen.

Q: Why would you recommend birthing photos be taken?

A: This a moment that only happens once per child that you cannot get back again later.

The moments that happen during labour with parents connecting in the moment, partners support during labour, the moment you both see your baby for the first time, partner cutting the cord, the first feed, the first cuddle, your partners first cuddle, the first weigh, the first measure, that look on your partners face when they take in the moment they just became a new parent and is so proud of their partner for giving them this opportunity. Those are just some of the many moments captured throughout births I'm at, that so many parents miss out on because they rely on their partners to get the photos, but in reality they want to bask in the glory of welcoming their new baby into the world also without having to think about photos.

Having it all done for you will allow partners to be in the photos too, not just behind the camera.