Why Papa's Sushi and Bar is shutting down

A POPULAR Ipswich restaurant will serve its last dish this weekend.

Papa's Sushi and Bar in the Top of Town will close on Saturday, after two years in Ipswich.

The Japanese restaurant opened to much fanfare, filling a gap in the city centre food market.

It proved particularly popular with nearby office workers and lunch was the restaurant's main trade.

Owner Yao Du Brook said it had been a hard slog to get this far and now he has made the tough decision to give it away.

Since the mall redevelopment began, the lunchtime trade has completely dropped off.

It's been the final straw for Mr Yao who has poured his heart and soul into the restaurant.

He is offering the business, including recipes, stock, furniture and fittings, for sale but will likely walk away empty handed.

"The other day I just sat here quietly for the entire day," Mr Yao said.

"Can you believe that?

"The stress of running a business had become too much.

"I am sick of this restaurant. I have done everything for this restaurant but never made any money out of it.

"I feel happy to close it down. Happy that I won't have to wake up at 7am and answer messages, talk to suppliers, deal with the landlord.

"But I feel sad really deep inside. It's my first business and it's been two years... you can't just blow it away as if it is nothing.

"I have a family to feed and to take care of my family, it is the right pathway to close it down."

Mr Yao opened up on some of the difficulties small business owners can face, particularly in the beginning.

He said when the restaurant first opened, the entire week's trade would bring in about $2000 but the wages to pay his three kitchen staff and two floor staff totalled about $4500.

"It was tough," Mr Yao said.

"I don't think I like the restaurant industry. I will probably take a break for a couple of months, spend some time thinking."

Saturday will be the last day for the restaurant.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council understood it was a difficult time for business owners in the city centre.

"It's disappointing for this to happen but the reality is in the short term council is working extremely hard to make this a better place and hopefully there will be an opportunity for Mr Yao to be involved in the new redeveloped CBD," Cr Wendt said.