Why Pacific Games honour so uplifting for Erika

BEING named Australia's flagbearer for the latest Pacific Games was the proverbial lift Ipswich sportswoman Erika Yamasaki needed.

Struggling with some personal challenges in recent years, Yamasaki was delighted to receive the special honour as the Australian team flies to Samoa this morning.

"To be flagbearer at such a high level event is just a moment that not many people get,'' she said.

The Redbank Plains weightlifter is preparing for her second Pacific Games having won gold in Papua New Guinea four years ago.

Yamasaki is also a 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

In 2015, she became the first Australian women to lift double her body weight - 106kg in her 53kg category.

However, the latest recognition was a reward the 2020 Olympic prospect appreciated.

"Especially because it could be my last Games at this particular event,'' she said.

"I'm heading towards the end of my high level career so to be able to do something like this is a huge honour . . . to be selected over a full team, especially when it's a multi-sport event.

"The last few years have been a really big struggle for me mentally.

"It really came down to the point that it could be my last shot at going to the Olympics.

"I really want to make sure I put a really big effort in.''

The Ipswich achiever will be among 5000 athletes and officials from the Pacific region competing in 27 sports. The Games are from tomorrow until July 20.

With a background in gymnastics and trampolining, Yamasaka will lead the latest Aussie team featuring 57 competitors in six sports.

Yamasaki will compete in the 59kg class next Wednesday in Samoa.