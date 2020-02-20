Why Opposition Leader was first to embrace resigning MP

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington said it was "human nature" not politics that led to her be the first to embrace resigning MP Jo-Ann Miller in parliament this morning.

Mrs Frecklington told the QT the rogue MP, who handed in a letter of resignation, should be recognised for always standing up for her community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk did not embrace Mrs Miller.

"I know that Jo Miller has been under a lot of pressure from her Labor colleagues, unfortunately, to stand down," she said.

"This is someone who personally called out the corruption in the Labor Ipswich City Council. She went both to the Deputy Premier and then to the Premier and got frozen out by her own party.

"While Jo and I are obviously on the other side of politics, one thing I have always respected about Jo is her love for her community and her passion to stand up for her community and that's exactly what Jo should be remembered for."

Mrs Frecklington said Queensland's longest serving MP should be recognised for her long tenure after making the call to bow out of state politics.

"This is someone who has given 20 years of service to her community," she said.

"She has sacrificed a lot. I have always had the upmost respect for Jo Miller and that's the reason.

"It (was) a very tough day for her. She was obviously quite distressed."

Mrs Frecklington would not be drawn on a potentially crucial by-election.

"I think today is certainly about Jo Miller and we need to wait for the speaker's direction in relation to a by-election and let the process take place," she said.