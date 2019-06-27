Why Olympics would be 'huge opportunity' for city, business

IPSWICH will be well placed to secure itself as the 'hub' of south east Queensland if the region is successful in a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

That is the view of Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell, who said the news of an impending games would greatly increase local business confidence in the expanding city.

Mr Bell believed it would be a "huge opportunity” to leverage the Olympics as a way to deliver much-needed infrastructure.

He said the city's accessibility and wide range of businesses and services would make it well equipped to handle hosting duties.

"Ipswich is equal distance between three international airports - Brisbane, Coolangatta and Toowoomba,” he said.

"We're only 35 or 40 minutes from the centre of Brisbane, under an hour from the Gold Coast and just over an hour to Toowoomba.

"The Ipswich region is already becoming a destination. It really is the gateway to the west.

"We're extremely accessible as a hub for the south east... then you combine that with the fact Ipswich as a region is extremely affordable with great tourism and hospitality options, (an Olympics) would be a fantastic thing for us.”

Mr Bell encouraged everyone, especially businesses, to throw their weight behind the bid.

"A successful bid really does build (business) confidence,” he said.

"I keep saying smart money follows smart money. It would allow us to showcase the region to the world and open their eyes to what we can offer.”

Although he believed plans for infrastructure to deal with the region's rapidly growing numbers should be in place no matter the result of a bid, the games would help smooth the process.

"Ipswich are long overdue for some fantastic supportive infrastructure projects that increase the attraction of Ipswich as a destination. I'd like to think those projects will proceed (no matter what).

"In my experience cities do benefit from successful games bids in terms of a whole range of difference services like public transport and roads.

"There is a huge opportunity for us to leverage a successful bid for the benefit of our city and get the infrastructure that we deserve.”

Lachlan McIvor