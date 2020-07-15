Why now is the perfect time to buy your first home

THE FEDERAL Government's HomeBuilder grant has resulted in a huge rush of sales and enquiries for land in an Ipswich defence housing development, with current conditions being labelled as the most attractive for buyers for many years.

Oliver Hume Queensland is handling sales for Defence Housing Australia's Torhaven development in Deebing Heights.

Since the HomeBuilder grant was launched last month, they say more than $3 million in land has been bought by eager buyers.

Many others have registered for the next release of land.

Those signing up to the $25,000 HomeBuilder grant need to sign a contract for their house and land before December 31 and start construction within three months.

This has created a huge demand for registered homesites where construction can start within that period.

The Torhaven housing development in Deebing Heights.

DHA is bringing forward the release of new, ready to build homesites to meet that demand.

A total of 29 registered lots are now available and more will be released in coming months.

The latest stages include 22 home sites with sizes up to 610 sqm, priced from $167,700.

Oliver Hume Queensland project director Matt Barr said the combination of the HomeBuilder grant, the first home buyer grant and low-interest rates had created some of the most attractive conditions for buyers in Queensland's land market for many years

Many of those looking to buy in Torhaven are first home buyers, meaning they can also qualify the $15,000 State Government grant.

"While some people are impacted by the current economic conditions, for those with stable employment and some savings, there has never been a better time to buy," he said.

A community space, Rawlings Park, has recently opened at the Deebing Heights development, which is located six km from RAAF Base Amberley.

It includes 1.6ha of landscape park, wetlands, a kick-about area with soccer nets, a basketball half court and a nature play area.

To date, more than 80 lots worth nearly $16 million have been sold at Torhaven.