Why not voting this year could cost you twice

You could potentially face two separate fines this year, if you fail to vote at both the Ipswich City Council election and Bundamba by-election.

ECQ representative has said that, "the state election and the local government elections are two separate election events."

"Again, following the election, analysis of voting practices will be undertaken," the representative said.

"As part of this, non-voters who have not already registered an excuse, may be contacted through an 'apparent failure to vote' notice.

"Non-voters will then be able to provide a reason to the ECQ as to why they were unable to vote."