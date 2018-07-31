Why not take the plunge at premier pool supplies store

DAYTIME temperatures are starting to climb now and with the warm weather homeowners can find it a challenge if their home pool's chlorine level is not sufficient to keep the water healthy.

Kay and Paul Hutchins, owners of Ipswich Pool Supplies, are on hand to help out with any problems. They have been operating for 25 years and almost 20 years in the 34 Downs St, North Ipswich store.

"We established the business working from a van offering a mobile service.

"We did that for about six to seven years and we have been in the shop for almost 20 years,” store owner Kay Hutchins said.

Ipswich Pool Supplies is now receiving clients requiring assistance to keep the pool ready.

"This is the time when the pool can show signs of turning green.

"Our advice is if you see any green in the pool add in more chlorine and brush the pool. You should also get the pool water checked in store,” she said.

"The dry and warmer conditions will also lead to evaporation from the pool.

"We have not had the winter top-up rain so pools will lose some of the water through evaporation.”

"I expect that pool covers will become popular again. It helps keep the water level and the leaves and other debris out.”

"Winter is a good time for people to think about checking equipment or making replacements.

"If the pool has to do without some equipment for a day or two it can survive in the cooler weather. It is also a good time to get a bargain.”

The new season products will be in store from September so typically a lot of run-out stock is on sale.

Ipswich Pool Supplies has been doing an early spring clean and haslots of products that were ordered but not picked up by customers.

"These unused products are out in a bargain box. It's certainly worth a look through,” she said.

Ipswich Pool Supplies offers a complete in home service in all their service areas that includes weekly, fortnightly or monthly pool maintenance, one-off pool cleaning, holiday pool service and maintenance and they can also organise inspection and maintenance on all pools and spas and this can be carried out prior to the purchase of a house.

If getting a pool is on the to-do list, check out the new Driclad Pools.

These come with a 25-year warranty.

They are either above or inground pools and are an affordable option.

According to Ms Hutchins, a Driclad pool is can be up to 50 per cent the price of a cement in-ground pool, which is available in a salt-water range.

It has a wide range of products, including all pool equipment pumps, filters, liners, rollers, covers, cleaners, and Kreepy Krauly cleaners.

Also available are pool chemicals, salt, chlorine, acid and other products.

"There a number of energy-efficient products now on the market.

"The pool cleaners are available in the traditional suction models and the computerised models,” Ms Hutchins said.

Ipswich Pool Supplies is open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm, Saturday 8.30am-2 pm.

Phone 3282 8233 or check them out online at www.ipswich poolsupplies.com.au