'Come work for us': Company reaches out to Ipswich's jobless

HUNDREDS of workers facing unemployment as two major Ipswich employers prepare to close are being enticed to the Top End to make a living.

Livingstone Beef, north of Katherine in the Northern Territory, is one of multiple interstate meat works reaching out with job opportunities for impacted Ipswich workers in the wake of the Churchill Abattoir and Steggles jobs crisis.

The role boasts relocation support and a change in lifestyle and climate for those up for some adventure.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited HR business partner Rebecca Lazar said she encouraged Ipswich workers to consider applying for slaughtermen, boners, knife hands and quality assurance officers for full time roles at Livingstone Beef.

"I would encourage the people that are about to lose their jobs in Ipswich to give me a ring. We have a stable work place with regular working hours and there is a strong demand for our business to stay open as we export outside Australia," she said.

"The Northern territory life style is laid back for people who love fishing and hunting and it is also a great place to raise a family."

Ms Lazar said the facility was the only of its kind in Northern Territory and finding skilled labour was difficult.

She said relocation support would be considered based on skills and qualifications.

"If you are keen and enthusiastic and would like to explore the lifestyle that the Top End has to offer, then come to work for us at Livingstone Beef, the Top End's only beef processing facility," the ad reads

"A great location situated close to two of the Territory's fastest growing suburbs, Palmerston and Coolalinga. With outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities, including Litchfield National Park and Kakadu."

To apply for this role email: hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call the HR Department on 08 8978 4117 for further information.