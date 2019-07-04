Why no Roosters player is safe from Luke Keary

He may seem like a small, quietly-spoken five-eighth but teammates have lifted the lid on Luke Keary's legendary sprays that quickly whip teammates into line when they aren't putting in their best.

His matchwinning mojo has gone missing without Keary's class and composure to steady the ship and create opportunities.

In a timely boost for the Roosters, who have lost four of their past five games, Keary will resume his potent left-edge combination with his buddy Latrell against the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium tomorrow night.

Together again... Luke Keary and Latrell Mitchell form a lethal combination at the Roosters. Picture: Brett Costello

"Luke's calm head really rubs off on Latrell," Roosters captain Boyd Cordner told League Central. "Plus, the way he plays and approaches the game is really similar to Latrell in how explosive they are on the field with their attack.

"They can light up the field from anywhere on the park and they are always going after it and backing their skills. They are very similar in that sense."

The sixth sense between Keary, 27, and Mitchell, 22, was a major reason behind the Roosters' premiership success last season, with the pair forming the NRL's most powerful left-edge connection.

Latrell Mitchell has been a shadow of himself since the Roosters lost Luke Keary to injury. Picture: Getty Images

Just look to the round-five play this season on the stroke of halftime, which showed how lethal Keary and Mitchell are together. The Roosters were leading Cronulla 6-0 when James Tedesco played the ball just short of his side's 30m line, with four seconds left. Keary took the ball at first receiver before kicking across field to a flying Mitchell, who caught it as the siren sounded and raced nearly 60m to score. Dynamite.

But without the presence of Keary since he suffered a heavy head knock in the shock loss to the Newcastle Knights on May 24, Mitchell has gone into his shell and waited for the game to come to him.

According to Roosters and Blues fullback James Tedesco, the pair will revert to their old ways when they reconnect against the Tigers. The stats back up that confidence. Mitchell is more effective in runs, metres, line-breaks and tries when he has Keary on his inside.

"That is a big thing - Latrell has missed that," he said. "Latrell is a feeler and he will hang out there until an opportunity comes, whereas Keary gives him those opportunities with early ball that gets him into the game a lot more than what he would do on his own.

"The exciting thing about having Luke back is that he makes our entire left edge better players."

SPEAKS HIS MIND

Keary may be small in size but his bark can be ferocious, Tedesco said. It's especially the case when you make a mistake at training or during matches. "If you are not having a go, he will get into you," said Tedesco, who sits out tomorrow night's match due to Origin commitments.

When Mitchell feels like having a lazy day in the gym or is reluctant to push up in attack and chase the ball, his little half is straight on him.

Luke Keary has no problem letting teammates know if they aren’t pulling their weight. Picture: Brett Costello

Tedesco said no Roosters player is safe from a Keary spray if he feels you are failing to contribute to the team-first ethos. "Luke speaks his mind and he is an honest man - I think we all appreciate that," he said.

"In saying that, he is a bit of a stresser sometimes. When things aren't going his way, he sort of wigs out a bit. But it's good because he will speak out in meetings or at training and tell it how it is."

WORK ETHIC

The Ipswich-born Keary regularly is the last player at training, completing extra drills. It is a work ethic learned coming through the ranks at the Rabbitohs, playing alongside senior players such as Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess.

Keary is now continuing a proud tradition of hardworking Roosters halves like Mitchell Pearce, who once defied doctors' orders by locking himself in the club's video room to complete his weekly study session despite suffering

a serious bout of the flu.

The successful combination of Latrell Mitchell and Luke Keary took the duo all the way into the Kangaroos in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Mitchell has applied this dedication to his own routines, with extra goalkicking and agility practice added to his training.

Keary has developed rapidly as one of the NRL's leading playmakers and Tedesco credits his teammate's improvement to playing alongside halfback Cooper Cronk.

"Two years ago Luke was more of a runner who took those short sides and played a bit of footy. Now he is a leader and directs us around the park.

"Cooper was that player at the start but now he has taken a back seat and he is letting Keary do all the work. Look at last year's grand final. Luke was our main halfback for the whole game.

The Roosters will welcome the return of Luke Keary to the field. Picture: Brett Costello

"You wouldn't pick Luke to be a halfback but after the last two years with Cooper around, he could be one of the best halfbacks in the game."

Tedesco is looking forward to seeing the Roosters fire up against the Tigers with Keary back in their ranks, because they certainly missed him while he sat out five weeks because of the concussion suffered in round 11.

"He adds so much to our attack and the way he leads our team around is huge as well," he said.

Just ask Mitchell, who couldn't be happier to have the Roosters' dynamic duo back.