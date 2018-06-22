Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Why next week will be three times warmer than today

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Jun 2018 5:57 AM

IPSWICH residents should expect the frosty winter mornings to warm up by a degree or two following Thursday's Winter Solstice. 

The sun will rise a little earlier and set a little later each day from today and forecasters are expecting overnight temperatures to begin warming up. 

The coldest part of the day in Ipswich today dropped down to a chilly 3.2C at 6am and  temperatures are expected to creep up to 23C in the warmest part of the day. 

Next week overnight minimums will be as high as 9C as cloud cover traps warm air over the city. 

Today will make way for slightly more bearable conditions on the weekend, with Saturday morning dropping down to 4C and 3C on Sunday, when there could be a light morning frost. 

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect maximums of 24C on both Saturday and Sunday. 

The middle of the working week next week is expected to be unseasonably warm, with overnight minimums 7C on Tuesday and 9C and Wednesday and Thursday. 

Forecasters say conditions will be cloudy with a high chance of showers. 

Related Items

bom ipswich ipswich weather rain forecast winter winter solstice
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Meet Harry, the young cowboy in charge of 3000 cows

    premium_icon Meet Harry, the young cowboy in charge of 3000 cows

    Business He's among a selection of industry experts leading a revolutionary produce export venture

    CCC targets primary school in investigation into council

    premium_icon CCC targets primary school in investigation into council

    Council News Investigators spent several days at the school as part of its probe

    Judge slams 'gutless' teen over school violence

    premium_icon Judge slams 'gutless' teen over school violence

    Crime School boy punched and kicked unconscious

    Bike-mad 'Feathers' and 'Waffles' deliver $1650

    Bike-mad 'Feathers' and 'Waffles' deliver $1650

    News Ulysses rev up their support for community groups

    • 22nd Jun 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners