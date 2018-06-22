Why next week will be three times warmer than today

IPSWICH residents should expect the frosty winter mornings to warm up by a degree or two following Thursday's Winter Solstice.

The sun will rise a little earlier and set a little later each day from today and forecasters are expecting overnight temperatures to begin warming up.

The coldest part of the day in Ipswich today dropped down to a chilly 3.2C at 6am and temperatures are expected to creep up to 23C in the warmest part of the day.

Happy #WinterSolstice Queenslanders! The shortest day of the year is here. The length of daylight hours today depends on how far south you are. Check sunrise and sunset times for your location at: https://t.co/V9lBe7tQSS pic.twitter.com/dyMq7Bho2h — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 21, 2018

Next week overnight minimums will be as high as 9C as cloud cover traps warm air over the city.

Today will make way for slightly more bearable conditions on the weekend, with Saturday morning dropping down to 4C and 3C on Sunday, when there could be a light morning frost.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect maximums of 24C on both Saturday and Sunday.

The middle of the working week next week is expected to be unseasonably warm, with overnight minimums 7C on Tuesday and 9C and Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters say conditions will be cloudy with a high chance of showers.