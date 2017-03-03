32°
News

'Death doesn't scare me at all': A plea for euthanasia

Sherele Moody
| 3rd Mar 2017 11:34 AM
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes.
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT 35 years old, the last thing John Grayson should be thinking about is death, yet it is rarely far from his thoughts.

"I want to go when living becomes more painful than dying," said the former physics student who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in November, 2014.

"I'd like the choice to have euthanasia, for my doctor to give me the medicine and for my family to be with me when I go."

Surgeons cannot remove all of the cancer from Mr Grayson's head and chemotherapy is out of the question because of medical allergies.

With almost half of the five years he was given to live already gone, it's only natural that Mr Grayson often considers the "end game".

"I know what the likely end game is for me - it's paralysis, cognitive impairment, severe pain and loss of mental capacity where I'll be in a dementia-like state," he said.

"When I get to the state where living becomes worse than dying and there's no medical option to improve my life, then that's when I will choose to die.

"I plan on having a wake but I don't want it to be jovial.　

"I want it to be a remembrance of me with lots of the things I enjoy.

"Death doesn't scare me at all - my non-existence post-death scares me no more than my pre-existence before birth."

While Mr Grayson is certain he will die a "good death", most of us will miss out on the opportunity to die on our own terms.

The Grattan Institute's Dying Well report shows 70% of Australians want to die at home but only a small number will actually get the chance.

In Ipswich for example, there were 5627 deaths from 2010-2015, but the Dying Well report shows only 14% - or 787 - of those people would have died surrounded by their own four walls.

According to the Grattan research, 54% - or 3038 - of our region's residents probably died in hospitals and 32% - or 1800 - most likely died in the region's nursing and aged care facilities.

Deaths in Ispwich are expected to double in the next 25 years as our population ages.

Professor Hal Swerissen, who co-authored the Dying Well report, said the cost of care for the last year of life spent in nursing homes was $45,000; the average cost of dying in hospital was $19,000; and three months of community-based palliative care was about $6000.

The Queensland Government in 2015-16 gave $87m to the state's 16 hospital and health services for palliative care, $1.88 million over three years to helpline Palassist; and $5.5m - over seven years - to pediatric hospice, Hummingbird House.

The Health Department also contributes to the state's eight hospices.

Prof Swerissen said the formula for a good death was "dignity, choice, privacy and support".

"Good deaths are where people can have control over where they die, the care that they get and who they are supported by and that they get their symptoms well managed," he said.

"People also say that they would like to have the opportunity to say goodbye to people and to settle their relationships as well as put their affairs in order.

"People often will talk about having a friendly environment where they're comfortable and which is familiar to them."

Health Minister Cameron Dick said each hospital and health service was best placed to determine how their share of the palliative care funding was spent.

"It is important that decisions regarding models of care and distribution of funding are made by local clinicians - and administrators ensure services best address the needs of their community," Mr Dick said.

"Non-government organisations are also funded by either the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services or the Commonwealth Department of Health to deliver community-based services."

 

Melanie McBain, Nurse Unit Manager of Palliative Care and Oncology, Sub and Post-Acute Care, Ipswich Hospital.
Melanie McBain, Nurse Unit Manager of Palliative Care and Oncology, Sub and Post-Acute Care, Ipswich Hospital. Helen Spelitis

A guiding light at the end of days

IN THE shadow of death, Melanie McBain provides a guiding light. The nurse's compassion and medical knowledge eases the process of dying for people in the last months, weeks and days of their lives.

Ipswich residents can access specialist inpatient and community palliative care services. This means health professionals such as Ms McBain can visit people in their own homes and in aged care facilities as well as support them in hospital.

"A large part of what we do is to look at providing management of pain and other symptoms to live the best that they can for the time that they've got left," said the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Palliative Care Nurse Unit manager.

"It also about providing services in the community so people can stay at home for as long as possible and function for as long as possible.

"Palliative care is designed to ensure that people can die in the place they wish to.

"If patients want to die at home, we do our best to make sure that happens."

Ms McBain said the region's at-home palliative care services were designed to deliver continuity of care for patients when they needed to go to hospital.

"It provides a really nice connection for when patients do have to come into the hospital because it's the same team of people who are looking after you," she said.

"There's a lot of safety and security in that.

"You know that the same people in the hospital know your situation at home, so they'll work really hard to tailor care for what your needs are at home.

"It also means patients get more time to spend with their families and our patients say that is really important."

End of life strategies mean Ms McBain and her colleagues do their best to make sure their patient's final wishes happen.

Ms McBain said it was important for people to document their end of life choices and discuss them with relatives before they experienced medical complications that rendered them voiceless.

"We encourage all people to speak about what they want at the end of their life with their families and those who will make decisions for them in the future," she said.

"A lot of people want to talk about the end of their life but they don't know how to start.

"We can open up the conversation for them so families can talk about things they may not have known how to talk about in the past."

 

Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.
Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so. Max Fleet BUN160215CEM1

Talking about death will not kill you

TALKING about dying won't kill you but it will make your death a lot less stressful for and your loved ones.

Palliative Care Australia CEO Liz Callaghan hopes local residents will take this message on board after the organisation's researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.

PCA's online "discussion starter", dyingtotalk.org.au, will help get the words flowing but there are a few more steps you need to take if you want all of your wishes met.

All adults, regardless of age, should complete an advanced care plan - or living will.

The advanced care plan lists the person you want to make decisions on your behalf and it will also guide doctors as to whether or not they should continue life-prolonging interventions or to allow you to die naturally.

You may also complete an enduring power of attorney that allows someone you trust to take care of financial and property matters when you cannot make those decisions.

Advanced care plan and enduring guardianship forms can be downloaded from www. advancecareplanning.org.au.

Once you've got your end- of-life decisions on paper, it's a good idea to start thinking about what happens after you die.

Of course you will need a will to ensure your decisions about care of children and/or property dispersal are taken care of.

You can ask a lawyer to complete your will or you can do it yourself.

Consumer group Choice has road-tested five cheap will kits and the reviews can be found at www.choice.com.au/ money/financial-planning- and-investing/financial- planning/articles/will-kit- reviews.

Funerals can cost $4000 to $15,000.

Your beneficiaries may use your superannuation payout to cover your funeral expenses, you can pay for your funeral in advance or you can invest in funeral bonds.

There is also the option of funeral insurance but the Australian Securities and Investment Commission warns premiums may become unaffordable as you age and there is a chance you will pay more in insurance than the actual funeral costs.

Details: Moneysmart.gov .au/life-events-and-you/ over-55s/paying-for-your- funeral.

Memorable ways to keep their memories alive

 

Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily
Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily Darryn Smith

MEMORIAL ORBS: Queensland artist Tina Cooper uses her glass-blowing skills to encapsulate human ashes into round or teardrop shaped distinctive orbs and urns with intricate and beautiful patterns.　 For more information, visit www.tinacooper.com.

ASHKEEPERS: Ceramic sculptor Ashley Fiona creates works of art for your loved one's ashes. Working from her Port Stephens studio, Ashley describes her delicate spherical Ashkeepers as "vessels of purpose" that are designed to be "handled" rather than forgotten. "Once inverted, the lid creates a special candle holder for times of remembrance," she writes on www.ashleyfiona.com.

UPRIGHT BURIAL: Upright burials are considered to be better for the environment than normal burials. To be buried standing up, the body is frozen, placed into a biodegradable bag and then slipped into a vertical hole. The only upright burial cemetery is in south-west Victoria but the company behind the concept hopes the idea will catch on nation-wide. For more details visit　 www.uprightburials.com.au.

 

TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns
TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns Bios Urns

ASHES TO TREES: A company called Urna Bios creates biodegradable urns that turns human ashes into trees. After you die, your ashes are placed in the cylindrical urn that contains a tree seed. The urn is buried and as it breaks down a new tree emerges. The company offers a range of tree varieties. For more details visit www.urnabios.com.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  advanced care plan choice death dr kenneth marr dying well report editors picks enduring guardianship funeral grattan institute health john grayson liz callaghan mortality northern nsw local health district nsw government palliative care palliative care australia professor hal swerissen

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Why the gay panic defence debate before Parliament is void

The man the LNP wants to replace the Borg

GIVE IT A GO: James Lister - with his wife Belinda and sons Jeremy, 6, and William, 3 - has been named the LNP candidate for the Southern Downs.

James Lister wins LNP candidacy for Southern Downs

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

Groups share $5000 in grants

Charlie Pisasale

$2500 each for church group and Playgroup Queensland

Local Partners

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars every hour navigate tricky turn

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on in Ipswich this weekend.

CHECK out what's on around Ipswich

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

TRANSLINK has scheduled extra trains to help Adele’s Gold Coast fans get to and from her historic shows at the Gabba, in Brisbane, this weekend.

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Farmland Close to Town

17 Shelbach Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Ipswich is a very short commute of 15 minutes and Brisbane is 55 minutes with easy access to the Cunningham Highway of less than 5 minutes. With its great...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!