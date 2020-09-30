Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Steven Paul Toogood and Julianne Toogood in Cairns District Court for alleged stalking
Supplied Editorial Steven Paul Toogood and Julianne Toogood in Cairns District Court for alleged stalking
Crime

Why mistrial was declared in alleged stalking case

by Toby Vue
30th Sep 2020 10:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case of a Far Northern couple who police allege stalked a former deputy mayor was declared a mistrial because of numerous interruptions.

Bingil Bay couple Steven Paul Toogood, 55, and Julianne Toogood, 59, pleaded not guilty to one count each of unlawful stalking.

The pair is accused of sending private photos of former Cassowary Coast deputy mayor Ricky Taylor to numerous people on multiple occasions between in May-June 2017.

The Cairns District Court previously heard the pair allege the photos breached council's code of conduct and circulated the photos for the council to take action against Mr Taylor.

Julianne Toogood, 59, and Steven Paul Toogood, 55, had stalking cases against them declared a mistrial in Cairns District Court on Tuesday. Pictures: Facebook
Julianne Toogood, 59, and Steven Paul Toogood, 55, had stalking cases against them declared a mistrial in Cairns District Court on Tuesday. Pictures: Facebook
Community Newsletter SignUp

With about half of the 15 witnesses listed having given evidence already, defence barristers Tim Grau and Joseph Jacobs applied for mistrial.

Mr Grau argued that the number of interjections by the prosecution and the judge during his cross examinations while the jury was in the courtroom negatively impacted proceedings.

Mr Grau said he had concerns about the interjections from "day one".

"At one point, it impacted on my flow and train of thought," he said.

"I departed from a lot of my questioning to try to regain my concentration."

Judge Clare said that while the interjections did not result in "grounds for bias", she was concerned about the "sheer number of interruptions''.

"A judge has to ensure a trial is fair. The total atmosphere may risk the jury's fair consideration of the defendants," Judge Clare said.

The trial began last week but was restarted when a new jury had to be empanelled.

The matter will come before the court again on October 12.

Originally published as Why mistrial was declared in alleged stalking case

More Stories

crime queensland crime stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        Premium Content Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        News The disgraced former Ipswich mayor will be sentenced for more than 30 offences today

        Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

        Premium Content Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

        News Paramedics are assessing serious leg injuries following a crash this morning

        All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear...

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in...