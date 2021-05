Why Matt Damon was cut from Bridesmaids

It's almost impossible to believe that Bridesmaids premiered a decade ago.

Now, director Paul Feig spilled a few secrets about the movie with Insider, and revealed some scenes that never made it into the final cut.

Wiig - who co-wrote the movie with Annie Mumolo, a collab they revived for this year's Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar - stars as a baker trying to plan a wedding for her best friend, Lillian (played by fellow Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph). Wiig's character is in fierce competition with Lillian's wealthy, newer pal Helen (Rose Byrne).

Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph in Bridesmaids.

The classic cringeworthy scene where Lillian and her bridesmaids try on dresses while they experience the effects of food poisoning was almost completely different: The original script also had a sequence involving a shirtless Matt Damon chopping up wood.

Instead of having the ladies barf up their lunch, Annie was meant to have a fantasy of the Good Will Hunting star half-naked, said Feig.

He explained that there was an additional scene between when the ladies have the lunch that makes them ill and when they go to the dress shop where it all comes back up. In it, the crew goes shopping for wedding gifts, with Annie picking out cheap stuff that she believes Lillian will like while Helen is looking at shrimp forks.

"So we had this bit about tiny shrimp forks. It was really funny," the director said. "We shot it at a Macy's in the middle of the night. That just got cut because we had too much movie.

"After that, we go into the dress shop. Annie goes in the dressing room to try on this really expensive dress, and suddenly she has a fantasy of what her life could be in this dress. It's this romance feel, with her running through the woods, and Matt Damon is shirtless, chopping wood."

Bridesmaids stars Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne with Director Paul Feig.

RELATED: Bridesmaids director reveals truth about most iconic scene

Feig added that during script rewrites, he and producer Judd Apatow felt that the story needed something else. "There needed to be a consequence to Annie's actions, and she needs to be humiliated in front of Helen and the other bridesmaids. So we came up with the food poisoning from being at a sh**tty restaurant," he told Insider.

"But here's the thing: Everyone remembers all the sh**ting and farting and throwing up, but the only reason that scene is funny is because Annie will not admit that she fu**ed up," the filmmaker continued. "We always felt there needed to be a moment when Annie is just like, 'I'm fine. That restaurant was great.' Despite her friends sh**ting and puking in this very white place."

Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne in Bridesmaids.

Feig made it clear that they never wound up actually filming the shirtless scene with Damon and Wiig. "If we shot with Matt Damon, you would see that scene," Feig joked.

Bridesmaids also stars comedic talents Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Chris O'Dowd, Jon Hamm, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Why Matt Damon was cut from Bridesmaids