Why Mat’s seventh Qld speedway title most satisfying

OF his seven Queensland titles, Ipswich track supremo Mat Pascoe rates his latest the most satisfying.

It was his fifth consecutive state success against quality interstate rivals and in front of a huge crowd in Gympie.

That remarkable super sedan feat came a week after the Mutdapilly racer also won a memorial race honouring his late father.

Mat clinched the Graham Pascoe 53 feature at Archerfield on May 15, the second time the tribute program was staged.

“It’s pretty cool to win dad’s race again and go back and win the Queensland title five times in a row now,’’ Pascoe said.

Claiming a seventh state title overall last weekend made Pascoe the most successful driver in Queensland history.

“We were equal on top with (John) Leslight with the six state titles but now we’re in front,’’ he said.



His latest successes came after several months of no major speedway racing last year due to the COVID shutdown.



At Archerfield Speedway, Pascoe had to come from eighth to win the 53 lap Graham Pascoe feature by eight seconds.

Drivers from Tasmania, Victoria and NSW were among the strong contingent.

“It was pretty much like an Australian title event,’’ Pascoe said.

Despite starting from the outside of row four, Pascoe surged to the front before clearing away from the field to secure victory over Michael Nicola Jnr, Ash Bergmeier, Trent Wilson, Jamie Collins and Sean Black.

Pascoe had built the first six cars over the finish line.

A week later, he was back in the driver’s seat winning the 40 lap Queensland title in Gympie.

Starting from position three on the grid, Pascoe overtook current Queensland series leader Sean Black on lap 27. He maintained his lead to the finish line at Mothar Mountain Speedway.

Pascoe had previously won Queensland titles in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013 and 2011, along with major successes in Western Australia, NSW, Victoria and Grand Prix events.

After his latest success in Gympie, Pascoe joined the speedway teams who gave another elite Ipswich racer a send-off on Sunday.

Australian titleholder Darren Kane was honoured after the latest Queensland championship.

Kane has been a long-time rival of Pascoe, with the pair engaged in some superb battles over many years.

Pascoe is not planning on retiring from the track any time soon.

His impressive racing record includes being a three-time Australian champion after title successes in 2019 (Moama), 2015 (Latrobe) and 2013 (Perth).

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe.

After speedway events resumed following the COVID shutdown, Pascoe won meetings in Bundaberg and at the Hobart Grand Prix.

With one round of the 2021 Queensland series left in Bundaberg this weekend, Pascoe is out of the running to secure that accolade this season.

However, he enjoyed the past fortnight of racing after the 2020 season was cut short between March and September.

During the COVID shutdown, Pascoe continued his car-building work through his Sweet Chassis business at Mutdapilly. He’s currently working on seven cars for clients around Australia.

However, he was delighted to be back racing, especially winning two major titles again and watching his sons Zac and Brad also compete.

Zac is leading the Development Series with one round to go.

Brad has been qualifying in the top 10 in recent races.