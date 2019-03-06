Why Luke Perry’s star power was timeless

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star has died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star has died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

THEY said Luke Perry was too old when at 24 he was cast as Beverly High's broody teenage bad boy.

And this week, at age 52 the world declared that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was too young to die.

But to the throngs of fans who grew up watching him on television in their lounge rooms, Perry will always be 17-year-old heart-throb Dylan McKay.

Whether you were team Brandon or team Dylan, team Brenda or team Kelly; the 1990s died a little this morning with the passing of the Marlon Brando-lookalike from a stroke overnight.

Actor Luke Perry, who played wealthy rebel Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, died this week after a massive stroke. He was 52. Picture: AP/Jeff Christensen

And perhaps with it a little of the innocence of the age where you had to beg your parents for the remote to watch the only television in the house for an hour, and promise to wash the family car if you could use the landline to ring your girlfriends afterwards to talk about whether Brenda really should run away with Dylan to Mexico.

It was a time when cool was high-waisted denim, over sized T-shirts and scrunchies.

The cast of Beverly Hills, 901210 gained a loyal following with teen fans of the 90s TV show.

These kids hung out at the Peach Pit, laid out at the beach and spent 10 long years debating if Donna really should lose her virginity.

There was no smart whatevers when Jim Walsh decided to pack up his teen twins and move them from Minneapolis into the uber cool world of 90210.

Brandon and Brenda had to make friends the old fashioned way - and rebel Dylan McKay was their shared favourite.

Luke Perry’s character in Beverly Hills, 90210, Dylan McKay, had storylines where he struggled with addiction. Picture: AP/Leslie Hassler



For the 10 seasons Beverly Hills, 90210 ran over our teenage years we wondered if there really was a cashed-up, super-good looking surfer hunk - with a largely absent millionaire father - just waiting to fall in love with us.

That is, apart from those few slip-ups where Dylan dabbled in heroin and alcohol and for a moment we thought the ever-responsible Brandon might have been a more stable option for our future selves.

My teenage self is in mourning today, along with many of my teenage friends.

RIP Dylan, thanks for the 90210 teenage memories. Even though they weren't ours, we all wished they were …

Carleen Frost is an Assistant Editor at The Daily Telegraph.

@carleenfrost