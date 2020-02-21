Why loyal Ipswich cricketer rated such ‘a good bloke’

“HE never gives up,” Brothers cricketer Cameron Wood said when asked to single out the greatest on-field strength of teammate and warhorse Jake Sarra.

“He’ll always play right until 5.30pm.

“He is always committed.

“He’s a good bloke.”

Wood and Sarra are no strangers.

The pair have appeared on cricket fields together, though not always on the same side, for at least a decade after first crossing paths at Swifts in 2010.

Wood recalls Sarra was his first captain when he entered the top grade for the Bluebirds.

At that stage, the senior of the two already had 14 years at the level under his belt and was only to happy to support and share his knowledge with less-experienced teammates.

“He was my first captain and he was great for the young blokes coming into first grade,” Wood said reflecting on Sarra’s influence on his own development as a cricketer.

Two years ago the pair reunited at Brothers, when Wood linked with the Raceview outfit.

He is glad to be back playing alongside the gregarious clubman.

“He definitely puts a smile on everyone’s faces,” he said. “He is quite the larrikin.”

Wood said seeing Sarra close on a 200 game milestone was a commendable achievement.

He congratulated Sarra on a wonderful career and wished his loyal friend all the best for the future, regardless of whether he retired or continued for another summer.