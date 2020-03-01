Why losing early so valuable in football

FOOTBALL: A Queensland Premier League loss early in the season can always be helpful in such a cut-throat competition.

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden provided an accurate assessment after his team's 2-0 defeat to Logan at Cornubia Park last night.

"There's no game where you can walk in there and say you're a good chance of winning this,'' Ogden said.

"We've got to work our socks off and have a little bit of luck.''

Logan received that dose of luck in the latest clash, being awarded a penalty in the first half.

Although giving Logan credit for a better first half performance, Ogden said his team pushed the competition heavyweights in the second half.

It took a goal from a corner in a crowded goalmouth to secure Logan the victory, a week after the Knights beat Souths United 4-2 in their season opener.

"We haven't conceded a goal this year through open play,'' Ogden said, praising goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg.

"It's either been a penalty or a corner.

"They (Logan) didn't absolutely break us down.''

Among the Knights best were midfielders Josh Wilson and Sho Otsuka, especially in the second half when they built some good momentum.

"We're not too down,'' the Knights mentor said.

"If we just played the same in the second half as we did in the first, we would have been very disappointed. The second half we really had a crack at them.

"On Tuesday (at training), we'll get ourselves going again.''

Ogden was monitoring Freiberg after his goalkeeper hurt his hip during the game.

But ever the clubman, Freiberg and good mate Chris Brown were at the Bundamba base today mowing the fields for next week's matches.

The Knights host their first home game of the season against Wynnum next Sunday.

In yesterday's other games, the Knights under-20 side toiled hard to secure a 3-2 victory against Logan.

In the earlier hot conditions, the Knights under-18s lost 4-1, showing signs of improvement.

Proud coach

Ipswich Knights women's coach Joe Fenech praised his team for its commitment after bowing out of the annual Elaine Watson Cup knockout competition.

With only two substitutes, the Knights came from 2-0 down and two early injury setbacks to level at 2-2 and force extra-time against Pine Hills.

The home side scored two goals in additional play as the Knights struck the upright twice.

"I'm so proud of the girls because it's the first time that we had them all together,'' Fenech said, guiding this year's Capital League 1 side.

Fenech praised goalkeeper Shani Byrnes for a brilliant performance.

State of play

QPL: Logan 2 (G Santana, A Edgar) def Ipswich Knights 0.

U20: Knights def Logan 3-2. U18: Logan def Knights 4-1.

Elaine Watson Cup: Pine Hills 4 def Ipswich Knights 2 (Hayley Goodridge, Danica Drieberg) in extra-time.