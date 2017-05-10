Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

LORNA Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich.

The Aussie fitness mogul, who now has more than 200 active wear stores throughout Australia and the UK, will visit Ipswich Girls Grammar school next week.

The businesswoman is set to inspire students as part of her Active Living Schools Program on Wednesday, May 17.

Fitness instructor Phoebe Parsons will also be there on the day to teach the students in a group exercise class.

"The program is designed to help educate the next generation on the importance of health and wellness to encourage young women to start adopting these practices early," she said.

"The program includes a tailored education and Q&A session with Lorna Jane Clarkson herself which runs for about 20 minutes followed by a fun and motivating MOVE class to inspire and instil a positive mindset for the rest of the day.

"I take the girls through a fun and high energy aerobic/dance style workout that goes for about 15-mninutes to songs like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber to show them how fun exercise can be."