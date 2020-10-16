Why Lockyer properties are selling before even being listed

Property in the Lockyer Valley is in hot demand.

PROPERTY in the Lockyer Valley is in such demand, it’s not even making listings, a Gatton real estate agent has said.

Emily Hallas, sales professional at All Property Real Estate, said southern buyers are purchasing Lockyer Valley homes sight unseen.

Other buyers are moving west from Brisbane because of its close proximity and cheaper prices, she said.

“People have realised they can work from home, and they’ve realised we are cheaper out here, so they can raise the kids on a bit of land,” Ms Hallas said.

“It’s a seller’s market at the moment, we have limited stock and super high buyer inquiries.”

At present, there are 400 lots of land under assessment with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Council’s Group manager for Community & Regional Prosperity Amanda Pugh said it was very difficult to buy land in the Lockyer Valley at present.

OPEN HOMES: Gatton real estate agent Emily Hallas.

She said 68 private certification and LVRC certification building approvals were issued during August – up on 63 for the same time last year.

For September 68 approvals had been issued, with 56 for September 2019.

A total of 35 form 19s – request for building information had been submitted, significantly more than the 284 to the previous year to date.

Ms Hallas said the figures followed real estate trends seen throughout Queensland.

“People are looking for everything from small acreage to large acreage, town houses and investment properties,” she said.

“We had one vacant block this week that didn’t even hit the market – I had a buyer lined up.”

She said houses were in the same demand as vacant blocks as people wanted to move straight into a new home without building.

“We hit zero rental vacancy, so the rental market is still really strong. It’s really good for investors at the moment.”

Ms Hallas said real estate agents were short on listings, and encouraged anyone who was considering selling to get in contact.

“It’s a seller’s market which it hasn’t been for a while,” she said.

“If people are thinking of moving or selling, get in before Christmas and get organised.”