Qualipac director Troy Qualischefski. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Why Lockyer broccoli is in big demand overseas

Ali Kuchel
21st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
BROCCOLI grown by a Lockyer Valley farmer has become part of an inaugural export from Wellcamp Airport to Singapore.

Qualipac, which operates farms in the Lockyer Valley, produced 1842 kilograms of broccoli from its newly established Inglewood farm.

The initial load of 228 boxes, weighing eight kilograms each hit the runway on Friday, with plans for more airfreight shipments in the future.

The produce was flown out to shelves in Singapore 48 hours after picking.

Qualipac managing director Troy Qualischefski said it was the farm’s first shipment out of Wellcamp Airport.

Broccoli farmer Troy Qualischefski at his farm in Gatton.
“It was also our first to be exported from our new operation at Inglewood,” he said.

The Lockyer Valley-based farmer acquired the Inglewood farm as part of a water security plan.

“Inglewood is a good area for us to farm in, the climate is correct, the water security is good,” he said.

“The drought has lowered the water, but we see long-term future down there for us.

While we wait for the pipeline (from Wivenhoe) to be built, we had to look elsewhere.”

It’s the second successful export in as many weeks for Qualipac, having exported 20 tonne of kabocha pumpkins earlier this month.

Mr Qualischefski said produce grown in the Lockyer Valley was recognised internationally because of its clean growing environments, and its quality.

Broccoli exports to Singapore were previously done on passenger flights out of Brisbane, which are now rate and freight costs being prohibitive.

Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner said the state government was aiming to make the most of a weekly freight flight subsidised by the Federal International Freight Assistance Mechanism.

“We are continuing to manage the health response well and that means we can start to deliver Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Mr Furner said.

Gatton Star

