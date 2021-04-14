Why local derbies need extra support in Ipswich

Ripley Valley footballer Adam O'Sullivan hopes to keep Ipswich local derby traditions alive in Friday night’s Capital League 1 match at Brassall. Picture: David Lems

HAVING played in “10 or 12’’ local derbies for different clubs over many years, Adam O’Sullivan knows why they provide so much football appeal.

“It’s something different,’’ O’Sullivan said preparing for Friday night’s latest clash between his current club Ripley Valley and a former team Ipswich City Bulls.

“It’s all about enthusiasm and it’s about you’ve got to work harder.

“There’s just something more about them. You try to give that extra 10 per cent.

“You never want to lose one.’’

In recent seasons, the local derbies in Ipswich have lost some of their past importance with new players from outside the region coming into teams like Western Spirit.

The newcomers haven’t embraced long held traditions dating back many years between Ipswich clubs like Coalstars and St Helens/Ipswich United which possessed proud rivalries.

O’Sullivan hopes Friday night’s new Capital League 1 duels at 6.30pm and 8.30pm revitalise some derby spark at Sutton Park.

Having Ripley Valley and Ipswich City face each other for the first time will be enhanced by both teams featuring former teammates who are accomplished regional footballers.

Head coaches Nick Paterson (Ripley Valley) and Norbert Duga (Bulls) have been players at Ipswich City.

O’Sullivan, 32, lined up in past teams with current Bulls footballers like captain Joel Munn, Jay Kitching, Lincoln Rule, Zygan Condie and Duga.

Ripley Valley regulars, including Brodie Kenyon, Alex Weatherby, Phil Brown, Schon Hanson and Joel Hancock, also have proud Ipswich connections through the Knights and Western Spirit.

“It will be good. We will be able to bring it back and get some of that old feel about it,’’ O’Sullivan said of Friday night’s derby.

“Hopefully the guys around us can leverage a bit of that enthusiasm that both sides can bring to the game.’’

Accomplished Ipswich footballer Adam O'Sullivan played for the Knights before joining Ripley Valley.

O’Sullivan has been working as an accountant for eight years.

He was unavailable for the first scheduled derby on March 19 due to a wedding.

However, with that game washed out, O’Sullivan was pleased to get another opportunity on Friday night at Brassall.

“It’s good. I get the chance to play which will be nice,’’ he said.

Midfield playmaker Adam O’Sullivan during his stint with the Ipswich City Bulls. Picture: Rob Williams

The former premier league midfielder remembers his first local derby against Western Spirit against players like Chris Morrall (the club’s current goalkeeping coach), Dan Liddy and Richie Armstrong.

“That was a big eye-opener for me,’’ O’Sullivan said.

He later played for the Bulls against Western Spirit.

In the 2011 Capital League 1 season, the Bulls, Spirit and Knights had triangular derby contests.

O’Sullivan also played for the Queensland Lions, enjoying matches against the Knights where he later returned to the Ipswich club in premier league.

Despite the Bulls suffering an 8-1 loss to Pine Hills last weekend, O’Sullivan is adopting a cautious approach for the latest derby.

“That was last week. We won’t be looking at that as a result in any way, shape or form,’’ he said, having watched the game at Sutton Park.

“I know they (the Bulls) had a few players missing . . . and it’s a derby game so it doesn’t really come down to past or previous results.

“If we don’t turn up on the day, that scoreline could go the opposite way if we think that it’s just going to be a walk in the park.’’



After dealing with knee and hamstring issues last year, O’Sullivan is hopeful a productive pre-season will help him share in the derby enjoyment.

Ripley Valley prepare for the derby after a bye last weekend.

While the Bulls are looking to rebuild, O’Sullivan is delighted being in his second season with Ripley Valley.

“We’ve got a really good culture as a group,’’ he said of the rising club just three years old.

“Everyone is really enjoying being around each other.

“We’re hoping to continue to move up the grades. That’s our goal as a club.

“We have got some aspirations to make sure that we continue to grow the club as a whole as well.’’

He said adding 60 more juniors this season augured well for Ripley Valley’s future development.