A section of dirt at East Egypt Road at Mount Whitestone will be sealed.
Council News

Why landholder is paying to have dirt road sealed

Ali Kuchel
24th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER Valley landowner will chip in to have about 200m of a dirt road sealed in front of their property.

The proposed sealed section will join an already sealed patch of East Egypt Road at Mount Whitestone.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council approved the request to move forward with the project at the meeting on Wednesday, where councillor Janice Holstein reported the resident had been battling dust from the unsealed road.

“If you drive out there, it makes sense to do the little bit to join the already sealed road,” she said.

“It should cut our maintenance costs because it is not a very good road.”

In negotiations with the landowner, they agreed to pay costs for 200m of road, if council committed to an additional 290m to connect with an already sealed section of the road.

The entire project will cost $80,000, of which the landholder will contribute $16,346.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council maintains about 500km of unsealed roads throughout the region.

lockyer valley unsealed roads
Gatton Star

