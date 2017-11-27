Why Labor votes will decide election in Lockyer

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss congratulates LNP Candidate Jim McDonald at the Porters Plainland Hotel on Saturday night.

LABOR will save the LNP in the hotly contested seat of Lockyer.

Lockyer was widely regarded as One Nation's best chance at winning a seat in the new Queensland parliament.

The race was undoubtedly between One Nation and the LNP but Labor garnered a surprising number of votes in the traditionally conservative stronghold and it's the preferences from those ballots that will give the LNP a leg up over One Nation.

On Sunday the LNP's Jim McDonald, a strong local candidate, had secured 36.13 per cent of the primary vote just ahead of One Nation's Jim Savage on 34.46 per cent.

The two front runners were followed closely by Labor's Nicole Lincoln who benefited from the redistribution of electorate boundaries, securing 22.94 per cent of the vote.

The preference flow from Labor will see Jim McDonald elected, says Federal Labor MP Shayne Neumann.

"The LNP will be saved by Labor preferences in Lockyer," Mr Neumann said.

"We've never held the seat of Lockyer, but we didn't take our bat and ball and go home."

Mr Neumann said instead of choosing not to run a candidate, which would have undoubtedly seen One Nation win the seat, Labor provided an option for its voters.

"If there was no Labor candidate, One Nation would have won, no doubt," Mr Neumann said.