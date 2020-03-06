Why Knights leader wary of hungry Wolves

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights leader Jack Cabassi knows the Wynnum Wolves will be hungrier than usual in his team's first Queensland Premier League home game of the season.

Coming off back-to-back losses to start the new season, the Wolves head to Bundamba on Sunday afternoon with plenty of motivation against an Ipswich team with an early win and a loss.

"It's basically a Cup final for them,'' the Knights captain said.

"No team wants to be zero and three.

"That's the thing that we've got to be careful of. They're going to come out quick and we've got something to prove coming off a loss.''

In his second year back at the Knights, Cabassi is enjoying his leadership role, especially in defence.

He's working with goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg, Ben Barrett, Aaron Midkiff and Japanese recruit Hayato Kame this season.

"In regards to FQPL (Football Queensland Premier League) standard or NPL (National Premier Leagues), there's probably lacking a bit of experience there,'' Cabassi said.

"Hayoto is 30 but he's hardly played any Australian football.

"You've got Zayno whose had a few years off but is quality in regards to his shot-stopping. And then you've got Aaron and Bennie Barrett who still want to prove themselves at this level week in, week out.

"They are definitely putting some good strides forward.''

That's where Cabassi's guidance and encouragement is vital at the back.

"Luckily for me and the senior boys in the team, the young boys are keen to listen and take on board what we said,'' he said.

"I definitely think at Ipswich Knights, it's exciting times. Hopefully we can keep working hard and we should be at least top four this year.''

The Knights beat Souths United 4-2 in their opening game before a 2-0 loss to Logan last weekend.

"We haven't hit our full straps because I think we've got better football to play,'' he said, preparing for the Knights QPL return to their Bundamba home base.

"But I thought the game against Souths was really good. It showed a lot of character, especially when we were under the pump in the first half.

"Against Logan, it was just a little bit disappointing that we couldn't match them in the first half. We matched them in the second half.''

Cabassi said once the Knights get their playing shape right he expects his team to challenge for a top four spot.

"It's definitely a learning curve,'' he said.

"We've got young boys that are hungry and want to take that next step in their football career.

"It will be a good test this weekend from the Wolves. They looked pretty sharp against Rochedale first up.''

See honour board

After the success of the recent international honour board function, the Ipswich Knights invite the general public to view the region's footballing greats.

Their names appear on the newly-established honour board inside the clubhouse at Bundamba.

During Sunday's first home of the season, a slide presentation will also be shown featuring the international footballers who represented Ipswich clubs since the early 1900s.

Game day

QPL: Saturday (6pm) - Western Pride v South West Thunder in Toowoomba.

Sunday(3pm): Ipswich Knights v Wynnum Wolves at Eric Evans Reserve, Bundamba.

CL1: Saturday (7pm) - Western Spirit v North Pine at Bob Brock Park.

CL2: Saturday (7pm) - Ripley Valley v North Brisbane at Prentice Park.

CL3: Saturday (5pm) - Springfield United v Brighton at Wakefield Park.

BWPL: Sunday (5pm) - Ipswich City v Robina at Sutton Park