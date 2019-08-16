Why Knights confidence so high for QPL triple treat

STRIKE WEAPON: Ipswich Knights striker Lachlan Munn can play a vital role in his team's bid to reach the Queensland Premier League grand final this weekend.

STRIKE WEAPON: Ipswich Knights striker Lachlan Munn can play a vital role in his team's bid to reach the Queensland Premier League grand final this weekend. Cordell Richardson

WHEN you've got three progressive football teams integrating well for finals, club spirit should be high.

That's been the case at the Ipswich Knights as the club's Queensland Premier League senior, under-20 and under-18 sides focus on semi-finals this weekend.

After a pool session on Tuesday night and light training on Thursday evening, the Knights are primed for their respective battles with Sunshine Coast, Rochedale and Logan.

"The group are really enjoying each other's company at the moment,'' head coach Andy Ogden said.

"All three teams have got really tough games this weekend but they are all winnable.

"We're all going in with confidence.''

Ogden's side tackles newly promoted Sunshine Coast with nothing to lose in Saturday's 6pm match at Cornubia Park.

"We're going in knowing it's going to be a really, really tough game . . . but we haven't got too many people who look nervous or scared,'' Ogden said.

"We're one game away from a (grand) final, which would be fantastic for the players in the club.

"The best thing about us at the moment is our front three (Nick Edwards, Lachlan Munn and Lucky Joe) are in good form.''

Ogden was planning to retain an unchanged senior squad from the one that beat Logan last week, bringing under-20 regular Jack Mcgrath on to the bench.

Game day

QPL semi-final 1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich Knights v Sunshine Coast at Cornubia Park. Semi-final 2: Sunday (5.30pm) - Capalaba v Rochedale at Teralba Park.

QPL U20 semi-final 2: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Rochedale at Teralba Park. Semi-final 1: Saturday (3.30pm) - Logan v Sunshine Coast at Cornubia Park.

QPL U18 semi-final 1: Saturday (1pm) - Ipswich Knights v Logan at Cornubia Park. Semi-final 2: Sunday (3pm) - Sunshine Coast v Mitchelton at Teralba Park.